thousands of mexicans protested this weekend against the reform of the electoral body that approved the bench of the president Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador (Amlo) in Congress.

(See also: This was the tentacles of the ‘Chapo’ infiltrator in the Government of Mexico)

For the detractors of the measure, the project introduces reforms “against the democratic system” of the country ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Under the slogan #MiVotoNoSeToca, a crowd dressed in white and pink (institutional colors of the electoral body) filled a large part of the Zócalo -the country’s main public square of some 21,000 square meters- and several surrounding streets in the historic center of Mexico City.

“It’s a throwback to democracy”Alejandro Rodríguez, a 61-year-old lawyer who believes that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to control next year’s presidential elections, said about the reform.

But, Why is there controversy over the reform? Below we explain in four keys what the measure contemplates and what its detractors and defenders say.

What is the electoral reform in Mexico about?

The reform reduces by 85% the personnel and the budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the entity in charge of organizing the elections and which the president accuses of costing public coffers a lot of money and of having tolerated fraud in the past.

The INE, in charge of preparing and organizing the electionsensures that the reform reduces its territorial structure by eliminating 300 district boards, which will cause some of the 32 states of the country, with 125 million inhabitants, to have a single person in charge of the electoral office.

These changes affect the updating and debugging of the electoral roll (made up of some 93 million voters), the entity noted in a document.

The personnel in charge of training the voting juries also disappears and the capacity to monitor the electoral propaganda on radio and television, adds. Similarly, the reform limits the powers of the INE to sanction public officials who speak in favor of a candidate in the campaign.

Opponents assert that all this affects the independence of the body in charge of the elections and tips the balance in favor of the Government in the face of the mid-2024 elections.

Demonstrators protest against the electoral reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg

Who called the marches and what do they say?

The demonstration was called by several political and civil organizations grouped in the National Civic Front, opposed to López Obrador, who, according to the law, cannot stand for re-election.

Ramón Cossío, former magistrate of the Juan Supreme Court and main speaker at the event, accused the president of wanting to “appropriate the electoral system.”

Like other protesters, Rodríguez also took to the streets to “protest against the president,” whom he accuses of executing policies that “harm Mexicans.” “The reform attacks all our institutions, it wants to take away our liberties,” declared Feliciano Vidal, a 65-year-old independent worker.

What does Amlo say?

López Obrador disqualified the protest in advance, pointing out that behind it is a group of “corrupt” who wants to return to power to continue stealing. The president considers that INE directors enjoy privileges that other officials do not have.

The president even insinuated that the demonstration was in favor of Genaro García Luna, Secretary of Public Security during the government of former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012), whom the justice of USA He just pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

“They come to say: ‘The INE is not touched’, but also ‘García Luna is not touched’, and basically it is ‘the corrupt and conservative regime is not touched’. That’s what it is for,” the ruler repeated throughout the week.

Background

The approval of this reform was given last Wednesday and it is a second article that the Government introduces in Congress after a first reform was rejected a few months ago.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With AFP