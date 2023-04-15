The Deportivo Cruz Azul youth squad and goalscorer for feyenoord, Santiago Gimenez, Breaking it in his first season with the club from the Netherlands, the future attacker for the Mexican national team registered 18 goals for the team in the season at just 21 years old.
Even thanks to his extraordinary campaign, he is already on the radar of other European clubs that would like to have him in their ranks, the son of the historic footballer from La Máquina, Christian ‘Chaco’ Gimenez.
Also, as if that were not enough, he is two scores away from equaling Luis Garcia Postigo and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezwho hold the record for goals for a Mexican in his first season in Europe with 20 goals with Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United, respectively.
“Bebote, they have always called me internally here in the family since I was a child because I was literally big, although I was big and everything, I was a baby, I was a baby, so they called me a baby,” he told an interview for Fox Sports Radio.
“That is why it was the nickname of Bebote and the truth does not bother me at all, because it comes from the family; now it is not that I want to tell them “tell me like that”, but that everyone has the freedom to tell me how they want, it does not bother me in any way, “she mentioned in the same interview.
