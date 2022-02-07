Juventus is one of the most storied teams in European football. The Albinegro team is the most successful team in the history of Serie A: it has won the title of the Italian first division 34 times and has been runner-up on 17 occasions. This team is popularly known by the pseudonym “la Vecchia Signora”. But for what reason is this squad called that?
This nickname, translated into Spanish, means “The Old Lady”. This club has its origins in 1897: its antecedent is Sport Club Juventus, a team founded by students of the Liceo Classico Massimo D’Azeglio in Turin. In its beginnings, this club was influenced by the British aristocracy, however, by 1923, after being abandoned, the family that owned the Italian car brand FIAT took control of the squad.
That’s where the phrase “la Vecchia Signora” comes from. The working class referred in this way to the businessmen of the country, to the wealthy classes and elites. With Juventus’s background, both its British influence and its new owners, the pseudonym fit like a glove.
This is one of the most famous and recognizable nicknames in world football. Although the nickname began in a mocking way, over the years the nickname has gained legitimacy and does not necessarily have a pejorative connotation. Juventus is also known by the nicknames: La Fidanzata d’Italia (The Bride of Italy), Le Zebre (The Zebras) or I Bianconeri (The Black and Whites).
#call #Juventus #Lady
Leave a Reply