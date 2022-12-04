Emiliano Martinez, owner of the goal of the Argentine team and fundamental with an exceptional save in the victory of the national team 2-1 against Australia, for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, is better known as “Dibu”, a nickname that gives him will stay forever.
Beyond the fact that today no one hesitates to call it that, there are many people who do not know the origin of the particular denomination, so we will reveal the mystery with the corresponding explanation below.
Martínez himself explained it with his words to the site “La Caldera del Diablo”, which covers the information of Independiente, a club where Martínez was part of the Lower Divisions.
“When I arrived I was a little red, with freckles, and they began to tell me that I looked like the cartoon,” he told, in reference to the main protagonist of the Argentine television series “My family is a drawing”, which premiered in 1996 on Telefé and had three seasons. It was an animated cartoon that was born into a family of real human beings.
After not making his debut at “Red”, the goalkeeper was bought by Arsenal in England, but they offered him on loan recurringly (there were six different teams) until in 2020 he got the opportunity to show himself. He then landed at Aston Villa, in exchange for 21.5 million euros, thus becoming the most expensive Argentine goalkeeper in history, to today be a figure of the Argentine team. Handsome.
