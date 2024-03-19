lArgentines are buying more and more bitcoin to protect itself from 276 percent inflation instead of rushing to exchange pesos for dollars, ending a timeless strategy that has made the country prone to crises in one of the places with the most greenbacks in the world.

Bitcoin purchases in Argentinaone of the nations with the highest level of cryptocurrency adoption in the world, approached their highest weekly value in 20 months on the local cryptocurrency platform Lemon, the most popular among retail customers in the South American country.

Argentines are looking for ways to survive a recession and one of the highest inflation rates in the world as President Javier Milei implements his “shock therapy” policies aimed at reviving the economy.

Exchanging pesos for dollars, the main safe haven asset for decades, has lost some of its appeal in the last two months, since the commonly used parallel exchange rate has strengthened by 10 percent against the dollarwhile bitcoin has risen almost 60 percent against the dollar during the same period.

Lemon recorded almost 35,000 customer transactions to purchase Bitcoin in the week ending March 10, double last year's weekly average. The behavior was similar to that of clients of other large exchanges in Argentina, such as Ripio and Belo.

One of the main factors behind the strengthening of the peso in recent weeks is Milei's tight control of the amount of money in circulation, preventing it from growing while the central bank rebuilds its dollar reserve.

Bitcoin and ether volume has increased tenfold so far in 2024 compared to the same period last year in the Belo digital wallet, its CEO, Manuel Beaudroit, said in a telephone interview.

He noted that purchases of stablecoins – cryptoassets often pegged to currencies such as the US dollar – They have fallen 70 to 60 percent during that period as Bitcoin's rally attracted more buyers.

“The user decides to buy bitcoin when he sees the news that the currency is rising, while with the stablecoin he is more pragmatic and often uses it for transactional purposes, as a vehicle to make payments abroad,” said Beaudroit.

Argentina is one of the top two countries in the world, along with Russia, in shipments of US dollar bills, according to a 2012 Federal Reserve document. The New York Regional Fed's press office declined to provide more recent data.

The South American country's savers own about US$200,000 million in US currency, a figure only surpassed by the United States and Russia, according to an analysis by Argentine economist Nicolás Gadano based on central bank data.

In the midst of the bitcoin rally, Argentines are getting rid of some of their dollar savings and starting investment options that allow them, for the first time in years, to save themselves from inflation.

As a consequence, reports of cryptocurrency scams increased fivefold in February, according to Bitcoin Argentina, the main non-governmental organization in the sector in the country.

“The desperation of Argentines to make ends meet and not lose their savings leads them to make hasty decisions without measuring the risks, making them easy prey for scammers,” said Gabriela Battiato, head of the legal area of ​​Bitcoin Argentina.