Each of the 20 towers of the Moscow Kremlin got its name for a reason. For example, as historians say, the Borovitskaya Tower is so named because once a forest grew here – a small pine grove. Armory – because it is located next to the Armory. The Spasskaya Tower with the famous chimes – after the name of the icon of the Savior that was on it earlier. The highest, Troitskaya, is named after the Troitsky courtyard, which was located on the territory of the Kremlin. From the smallest, Tsar, according to legend, Tsar Ivan the Terrible loved to watch what was happening on Red Square. Near the Commandant Tower from the 19th century. the commandant of Moscow was located, and an icon was placed above the Nikolsky gate of the Nikolskaya tower Nicholas the Wonderworker… The alarm tower owes its name to the bell that hung on it, Vodovzvodnaya to the water-lifting machine installed in it, which supplied water from the Moskva River to the upper Kremlin gardens and palaces. And the name of the Kutafya tower is associated with the word “kutafya”, meaning a plump and clumsy woman.