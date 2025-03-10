Why do the guts sound

They appear many times when we least expect it, they bother us and we do not know what to do to avoid them: those noises that come from the stomach and that often associate as a sign of hunger or indigestion. These intestinal sounds are known medically with the name of Borborigmos and, in most cases, they are normal and occur during the digestive process.

Although, as we have mentioned, we usually associate them generally to be hungry, the truth is that our stomach can also ‘roar’ after eating, which is the time when liquids and food are driven through the digestive tract. A noise that is due to the contractions of the intestinal walls, in the form of a wave, and that drive the food we digest, and stir them with gas and liquid along the organs and ducts from the intake to the expulsion.

What other causes are behind these noises? Are they a problem? Most are harmless and are the sign that our intestine is working in the right way and that it is digesting food.

The causes of stomach noise, beyond hunger

The stomach has its own language and stomach noises are part of this complex communication system. When we have a noisy stomach, if there are no other associated symptoms, it is telling us that our digestive system works well, therefore, noises are normal and do not usually have any medical importance.

A noisy stomach does not necessarily mean that we are hungry, since it occurs both when the stomach is full as a vacuum. Why can the stomach be so noisy? The reasons, in normal conditions, can be several:

The digestion process

To understand the digestion mechanism, remember that the route of food in our body goes from the mouth to the stomach. When we swallow them, they pass through the esophagus and reach the stomach. It is then that gastric juices break down and make them a kind of porridge to release nutrients.

This porridge continues its path through the intestine, which includes many muscles that contract to facilitate this tour. The noises are generally associated with the digestive process, during the passage of food, liquids, digestive juices and air through the intestines.

We must also take into account that there are certain foods (legumes, vegetables such as broccoli or cauliflower, or foods rich in fructose) that can favor the appearance of more gases and swelling, foods that ferment a lot during the digestive process and that increase the amount of gases and, consequently, also cause more stomach noises.

A stomach noise is often an internal signal of the body that tells us that he is hungry or needs food. In this case, the stomach contracts to inform the body that is ready to receive food. When contracting, the bubbles explode, causing the sound. And, for more inri, with an empty stomach, the sound is even more intense, since it acts as a kind of resonance box.

Talking, eating or drinking, especially carbonated drinks, can also cause noise. Our gastrointestinal tract is not designed to absorb air.

Intestinal walls contract and relax in a rhythm similar to a wave to mix and squeeze food through the intestine. This is known by the name of Peristalsis, a term that refers to the contractions of the digestive tract and that allows the body to assimilate and digest the food consumed while contributing to the essential nutrient and energy organism.

They are necessary movements to push food waste through the digestive tract and, sometimes, they can be audible and, therefore, we are facing a process that can cause noise that, depending on the person, can be more or less loud.

Stress and digestive disorders have a close relationshiphence addressing the emotional aspect can help with abdominal discomfort. This intestine-corebro binomial is a double-meaning route, so it is possible that, in moments of nerves, we have lost our appetite and this has affected us in one way or another to our intestinal health. Stress can increase the speed with which food passes through intestines or even hinders their passage.





How to calm a noisy stomach

In some cases, and especially if they are frequent, these intestinal noises, although normal, can become pregnant. But there is Several things that can help us reduce them and restore a quieter digestion:

Pay attention to our food: each person digest food in a different way, so noise does not appear in the same way. The best way to avoid them is to monitor what we eat and identify what foods cause digestive problems as well as not keep an empty stomach for long periods, but eat at regular intervals. Foods such as broccoli or Brussels choles, as well as certain sugars, especially fructose. It is also advisable to eat in moderation and not reach excess stomach.

Chew well: digestion begins in the mouth, hence the chewing of food reduces the amount of air we swallow and helps us to have a more efficient digestion. A rapid or insufficient chewing can cause excessive accumulation of air in the digestive tract.

Avoid gas with gas and gum: drinks release gases in the stomach, which can increase noise. Chewing gum also increases the possibility of swallowing excess air.

If these sounds occur occasionally, there is no reason to worry. But if they are accompanied by other symptoms such as pain, swelling, changes in feces such as diarrhea or constipation, it is advisable to consult with the doctor, especially if they are common, since, sometimes, they can indicate a gastrointestinal infection, inflammation or an intestinal problem and be a sign of food intolerance or a nutrient absorption problem.