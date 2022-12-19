Argentina won the World Cup that was held in Qatar and added its third star in its history. The team led by Lionel Messi, who scored two goals in this historic final, defeated France 4-2 on penalties after having equalized 3-3 in the 120 minutes that remain in the memory of any football fan.
It was one of the most dramatic finals in its history, as it had incredible goals and actions that will remain in everyone’s memory, but there is always room for controversy. The French media were not very happy with the arbitration by the Polish Szymon Marciniak and emphasized the third goal of the Albiceleste team, which according to a note published on their website should have been cancelled.
In a match with so many emotions, Argentina took the lead with ten minutes to go until the end of the game with a goal from Lionel Messi after a rebound from Hugo Lloris to Lautaro Martínez’s powerful shot. This last dangerous action caused the substitute players of the albiceleste team to be close to entering the field to celebrate the goal that finally occurred a few seconds later. All this is taken from an angle of the camera that is inside the arch.
What does the regulation say about this situation?
According to Law 3 of paragraph 9 of the Football Laws: “If, after scoring a goal, the referee realizes before play is restarted that another person was on the field of play at the time the goal was scored, scored the goal: the referee must disallow the goal. If the extra person was: a player, substitute, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team that scored the goal; the game must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person was located”. The regulation is clear but not even the fourth referee thought it necessary to apply this rule and Marciniak conceded the third goal of the Argentine National Team.
And in case Kolo Muani scored on the last play, what would the French media be saying about this rule?
In the third minute of addition in the second overtime, Randal Kolo Muani had the third World Cup for France at his feet but Emiliano Martínez appeared with a legendary save and decided to send the match to penalties where Argentina ended up keeping the victory.
Faced with this goal situation, the French players began to invade the field of play before the shot by the player who works for Eintracht Frankfurt, so the action should have been invalidated but the French media do not mention one of the best saves in the history of football and the World Cups.
#French #media #Argentinas #goal #World #Cup #final #cancelled
Leave a Reply