The Community of Madrid faces its twelfth elections since Madrid’s autonomy was created in 1983. Three years after that date the Electoral Law of the Community of Madrid, which has governed the regional elections held in the region ever since.

In its article 18, the electoral law establishes that the electoral district is the Community of MadridIn other words, there is a single constituency for the entire region in which all the deputies are distributed.

This does not mean that the distribution is completely proportional, since for this there would have to be practically one deputy for each inhabitant, but it does happen that the difference between the number of votes and the number of seats that a formation obtains is quite tight.

2019: a fairly proportional distribution

In the 2019 regional elections, the PSOE won the victory with 27.31% of the votes, which translated into 37 seats, which, with 132 deputies to distribute, accounted for 28.03%. The difference between both values ​​was 0.72%. The PP, for its part, obtained 30 seats (22.73% of them) with 22.23% of the votes, that is, there was a difference of 0.5%.

Citizens achieved 26 seats (19.7% of them) with 19.46% of the votes. More Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón as a candidate, it reached 20 seats (15.15%) with 14.69% of the votes. VOX, in fifth place, won 9.09% of the seats (12) with 8.88% of the votes. By last, Unidos Podemos narrowly surpassed the 5% barrier, obtaining 5.6% of the votes, which translated into 7 seats (5.3%).

2015: IU alters the cast, but remains proportional

In the previous elections, with 129 seats up for grabs, an event occurred that could be repeated in 2021. One party, Izquierda Unida, achieved a large number of votes, but did not reach the 5% necessary to obtain representation. More of 132,000 people (4.16% from Madrid) voted for the formation, but the number of seats obtained was 0%.

This fact caused the seats that could have been for IU had they obtained only 0.6% more votes, were now distributed among the rest of the parties with representation. The PP won with the 33.03% of the votes, but obtained 48 seats, that is, 37.21% of them. The PSOE achieved 37 seats (28.68% of the total) with only 25.43% of the votes.

For its part, we can added 18.64% and obtained 27 seats (20.93% of the total). Citizens, finally, achieved 17 seats (13.18% of the 129) with 12.15% of the votes. The difference between the seats and votes obtained benefited all the formations, but this was greater in the formations that remained in the lead.