Queens are familiar figures among insect species. But only in termites include royal families to kings. Long-lived, ensconced in fortified royal chambers, and loyal to their massive queens, these rulers are unique among insects.

“There are some parallels with our human monarchical system,” said Barbara Thorne, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland.

In ant, bee or wasp nests, the queen stores all the sperm she will need for the rest of her life after a single mating flight. But for termites, it takes both a queen and a king to start a colony. Female termites cannot store sperm, so they need to be inseminated by a male over and over again. One study found that it happened on a daily basis.

The king and queen work together to build their family. The male “helps with all aspects, from caring to her rearing, feeding and watering the pups and taking care of his queen,” Thorne said.

Soon, the royal couple is still having babies, but leaving the adult children to handle food and child care. These useful children are both male and female, and some grow up to be specially built soldiers to defend their colonies.

The queen and king begin adulthood with wings, which shed as they settle. The queen becomes huge, “basically just a big ovary sac,” said Ed Vargo, an entomologist at Texas A&M University. The king, though dwarfed in size by his partner, is larger than the workers and usually the soldiers.

Termites live in the dark, but Vargo’s lab has shown that workers and soldiers can recognize their sovereigns by scent. When a termite is near a queen or king, it will shake her body, perhaps alerting others that they are in the presence of royalty.

The royal couple also have a royal chamber. Deep in the nest and with thicker walls, this chamber protects the queen and king if, for example, an anteater tries to attack. Since the royals don’t leave their chamber, the workers give them food regurgitated from their own mouths.

The king helps his partner produce up to 15,000 eggs a day.

While termite workers can live for a few months, the royals have survived 20 years in the laboratory. Eisuke Tasaki, a biologist at Niigata University in Japan, said kings have a distinctive set of molecular tools that slow their aging.

“Elucidating the molecular mechanisms of king termite longevity may shed light on the mysteries of male lifespan regulation” in all animals, Tasaki said.

Long live the king!

By: Elizabeth Preston