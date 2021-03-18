Have you ever noticed the speed at which teenagers write on their mobile? Their fingers seem like one more accessory of the smartphone, as if one of the reasons for their existence was precisely to write on the keyboard of an electronic device at lightning speed and to make the generational difference with their parents very clear. They are not called digital natives for a reason. They were born glued to a screen (a few, rather) and they know how to make sparks out of it. A study carried out just over a year ago by the Polytechnic University of Zurich (ETH) to analyze the different behaviors of the population in front of the mobile keyboard confirms this. “Teens between the ages of 10 and 19 write about ten more words per minute than adults in their 40s”, concludes the research, in which more than 37,000 volunteers from 160 countries around the world participated.

But not only do they type faster, most teens do it with fewer errors. One of the keys that explains his greatest skill when typing on his mobile is in the autocorrector, since it “improves writing time and reduces the failure rate”, while predictive text and gesture writing (sliding your finger over the letters that we are going to use to build the word we are interested in) have a negative impact on speed. “The truth is that using writing techniques that complete the words is very helpful, but we found that the time spent thinking about the suggestions often exceeds the time it would take to write all the letters, which in practice Scribes slower in general, ”says Sunjun Kim, a co-author of the study and a researcher at Aalto University (Sweden), who collaborated on the report together with experts from the University of Cambridge (UK).

The study, in which participants were asked to memorize a fortnight of phrases in English and type them as quickly as possible, reveals another curiosity: users are already typing “almost as fast” on their smartphones as they do on a computer keyboard. The average speed when typing is 41 words per minute, only five more than the time marked by most of the participants in the research.

The winning formula



One of the volunteers even typed up to 85 words per minute on his mobile screen. “In fact, one of the most surprising findings of the study is that we realized that there are people who can write extremely fast with the phone,” admitted the study co-author and computer engineer from the Swiss university, Anna Feit. The fastest at the time of transcribing the sentences provided by the researchers – up to 38 words per minute on average – were the participants who used both thumbs to type, followed by those who wrote with both indexes. Nothing to do with the results of the volunteers who wrote the text with a single finger, unable to exceed 30 words per minute. «If you really want to write very fast with your mobile, type with both thumbs and use the autocorrect, although sometimes it is a nuisance. It is the winning formula ”, agree the researchers who carried out the study, the most ambitious to date.

Practice also helps (and a lot) to speed up your writing. And there teenagers have no rival. The youngest participants acknowledged spending an average of six hours a day looking at their mobile phones, making them ‘pro level’ experts. “This wealth of experience is transferred to the development of typing skills and explains why young people, who spend more time on social media communicating with each other, have accelerated the average speed of typing on a smartphone. This is a generation that has always been exposed to touchscreen devices and the differences with their parents in terms of the speed of writing on a smartphone or tablet are staggering»The study researchers agree.

Of course, this intensive training on social networks It also has its counterpart, often in the form of addiction to new technologies.. «Staying connected to the network for more than 3 or 4 hours a day facilitates isolation from reality, lack of interest in other topics, conduct disorders, as well as sedentary lifestyle and obesity. It can also cause physical alterations such as dry eyes, hearing loss, neck and back pain or inflammation and even osteoarthritis of the joint at the base of the thumb. In addition, it is not enough to treat these conditions directly if we do not modify the habits that have caused them. If we don’t, they will reappear », explains the professor of Pharmacology at the University of the Basque Country (UPV), Luis F. Callado.