A few days ago the progress of the results of the Spanish report of the International Study of Progress in Reading Comprehension 2021 (PIRLS, in its acronym in English), prepared by the National Institute for Educational Evaluation of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training with the data published. by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

The results have provoked a cascade of news and declarations from those responsible for educational policies that, for the most part, have taken very little into account the evidence that exists on the learning and teaching of this communicative skill.

What PIRLS Really Says 2021



PIRLS 2021, carried out with students in the 4th year of Primary Education from 57 countries (9 and 10 years old), reveals an almost general drop in performance in reading comprehension compared to the previous cycle of the study, in 2016, breaking the trend towards rise that had been registered.

In the case of Spain, the fall is 7 points, from 528 to 521, which places the student body in our country at levels very similar to those of, for example, Portugal (520) or New Zealand (521), but for below the total average for the European Union (528) and the OECD average (533).

It is true that in some Spanish autonomous communities the results have been somewhat better and that some very positive conclusions emerge from the study, such as that the Spanish educational system is one of the most equitable, that is, one of the systems in which there is a lower proportion of low achieving students.

However, it also includes very worrying results, such as the fact that the proportion of Spanish students with advanced performance is very small and clearly lower than the EU total and the OECD-28 average. Or the fact that both in the process of integrating the information and in the process of making inferences the performance of the students is, respectively, 8 points and 7 points below the total average of the European Union (528 and 529 points). and, respectively, also, 62 points and 49 points below the country with the best performance in these processes, which is Ireland.

Why doesn’t it get better?



Although effective steps have been taken in recent years regarding the promotion of reading (it is known that children in Primary Education today read more for pleasure than a few years ago), this does not ensure better performance in reading comprehension. We must end the belief that if we read a lot we will end up being good readers. We will be frequent readers, even passionate ones, but not necessarily “good” readers.

Like any type of learning, learning reading comprehension can be affected by many and varied factors. But, without a doubt, one of them is how its teaching is approached in the classroom.

When a quantitative analysis of the teaching-learning processes of this communicative skill that is developed in Spanish classrooms has been made, it has been seen that, despite the fact that numerous intervention studies have proven that it positively influences student learning, the instruction of reading comprehension strategies is not frequent.

It is not taught to understand



The teaching performance is usually very focused on reading aloud and on asking questions of low cognitive complexity that are highly oriented towards verifying information or retrieving information that appears explicitly in the text.

For their part, qualitative studies seem to confirm these results. Thus, for example, in a study carried out with a group of teachers in the second and third year of Primary Education, the forms of instruction of a series of reading comprehension strategies were explored to see if they were taught or not:

1. Activation of prior knowledge.

2. Contextualization through the formulation of hypotheses and predictions.

3. Use of the formal and structural keys of the text.

4. Making inferences.

5. Monitoring (control of one’s own understanding).

6. Recap or summary of the content.

The study also analyzed whether, in the case of instructing these strategies, it was done in a didactic way, that is, describing the strategy, when and how to use it, giving examples and practicing until the student was able to apply it autonomously.

The results of the analysis showed that in the observed classrooms these techniques were applied in an isolated and fortuitous way. There were moments of dialogue in which the teachers collaborated with their students in the use of the strategy, but the previous descriptions of the strategies were almost non-existent. Nor was modeling used, that is, to exemplify how it is done, although there is ample evidence of its benefits for improving reading comprehension performance.

In this way, the observed students were not able to make autonomous use of the strategies, which should be the objective.

Although it is a study carried out on a small sample and, therefore, the results cannot be generalized, it illustrates what many of us consider to be one of the fundamental causes of this low performance in reading comprehension, and that is that, when this skill It is addressed in the classroom, it is addressed more with evaluation procedures (to check if the apprentices have understood) than with instruction procedures (so that they learn to understand).

A change in teacher training



In short, the evidence indicates that, if we want to improve the reading comprehension performance of our students, the strategy instruction processes should be more present in the classroom.

Teachers have not been surprised by the PIRLS results. They know the context in which they work, they are convinced that less attention should be paid to the evaluation of reading comprehension in order to pay more attention to their teaching and learning and, if they have the opportunity, they implement quality instructional processes.

They also know that the educational regulations protect them because both in the current education law and in the previous one these strategies are considered as basic knowledge or contents that must be learned. However, for the necessary change to occur, teachers must feel accompanied and supported.

The first ones who have to assume responsibility are those who deal with teacher training, whether initial or permanent, since we must give the instructional models of reading comprehension strategies the prominence they deserve.

Prioritize this teaching above others



However, with properly trained teachers, it is also necessary to demand that those responsible for educational policies and those in charge of inspecting how curricula are implemented validate the application of these forms of reading comprehension instruction, because this type of instruction cannot be done without dispensing with other less crucial contents for the academic trajectory of the students; It cannot be done without sharing hours and hours of reading in the classroom, and not so much from textbooks as from authentic texts.

The figures are very crude and triumphant or carefree messages do not help. But if we look at the school reality and analyze in the light of scientific evidence what is happening and why, if we let the teachers work, the situation is reversible.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation‘