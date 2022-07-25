from Elena Meli

The sleeping brain “hears” sounds perfectly. To select which ones can make us awaken from rest is the activity of particular brain waves

Why when we sleep the noises do not wake us (almost) never, if they are not too loud? And what, then, transforms a perceived sensation into a conscious experience that we become aware of? The enigma has been puzzling neuroscientists for some time and now a research from Tel Aviv University, in Israel, seems to have found an answer that could also be a small piece to discover where it is hidden. the secret of consciencein the brain.

Electrodes In the studio, Published on Nature Neuroscience

Hanna Hayat, coordinator of the investigation, reports the analysis, over the course of eight years, of numerous data collected from epileptic patients who had been inserted electrodes in the brain. The procedure is performed in special cases, to understand where the seizures originate and treat them, and it is a unique opportunity to study what happens in the brain from the inside since the electrodes can record the activity of brain cells with extreme precision, even at the level of a single neuron. With the consent of the patients, Hayat was able to record how specific areas and even specific neurons reacted to exposure to the same sound while awake or asleep, to understand if and how the brain's response changes.

Alpha-beta waves The results show that the sleeping brain "hears" sounds perfectly: in the hearing areas the brain is activated just like when the same noise is heard when awake. "Until now, it was thought that the signals coming from the ear quickly fade away in the sleeping brain, without reaching the cerebral cortex. Not so, brain activity is similar everywhere in all respects; the only difference is in the alpha-beta waves related to attention processes»Says Hayat. These waves are controlled in their intensity by the cerebral cortex: the sensory signals in fact travel from the periphery to the brain but then the cortex, also on the basis of the experiences and information accumulated previously, sends back a signal to indicate which inputs should be focused on and which ones should be ignored, because for example they are familiar in that context and do not deserve our conscious attention. When we have to be careful the cortex suppresses the alpha-beta waveswhich in the recordings obtained during sleep were more active: a fact confirmed by the fact that these waves are of a higher level even when we are at rest or under anesthesia.

The “X factor” As the Israeli researcher specifies, “alpha-beta waves could be the” X factor “, the unique and distinctive brain activity of consciousness, but above all they could be a measurable element, the first, to distinguish whether a person is aware of hearing a sound or not. In the future, if we have non-invasive techniques to measure alpha-beta waves, we may be able to identify for example whether a person in a coma is truly unaware of what is happening: a low level of alpha-beta waves in response to a sound would be indicative of the fact that it is instead capable of perceiving and understanding the surrounding environment ”, concludes Hayat.