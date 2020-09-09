Whether it is hair or not, children look cute! As a parent, we all love our little ones! It does not matter whether they are born with a head full of hair or they lack hair on their head. Is this all normal or not ?, some such questions may come to mind as a new parent. So, let us discuss some of your common questions related to baby’s hair and know how to take care of our little ones’ baby hair!

Why do some children have more hair on their heads and some have less?

The reason is genetics. The DNA of you and your partner determines how much hair is on your child’s head, or how it is colored and textured. In addition, hormones also play an important role. So if your baby does not have hair on his head, there is no need to worry, it is completely normal.

How does shaving make a difference?

There are many cultures in India in which the first shaving of the child’s hair is largely celebrated as shaving. However, most people believe that this will make your child’s hair back healthy, but experts deny it. The expert says that shaving is only of the hair visible above the head. While the secret of hair health is buried deep within the scalp and cannot be changed in any way by shaving, the hair that grows back is not much different than the hair that has been cut.

How to take care of your baby’s hair?

oil massage: Oil massage is great for your baby’s body and scalp. Use natural oils like coconut and gently massage your baby’s head to nourish and moisturize your baby’s hair.

To comb: You can comb your baby’s head when the fontnel is completely closed. Use a comb with soft hair once a day. Gradually comb, this will help in oil production in the scalp, which is necessary for healthy hair.

Choose the right product: Using hard shampoos on delicate baby’s skin can cause dryness in the skin. Choose sulfate free and mild shampoos that are specially formulated for your child’s soft and delicate hair.

Baby Hair Styling: If your child has less hair on his head or no hair at all, you will not have much trouble in taking care of hair. Otherwise you hair trimming and keeping it short is a smart shortcut to care for! If you want to allow your child’s hair to grow, then you also have to increase care. Avoid tight hair bands or hair clips. The child must stop pulling hair.

Using a soft towel: The use of thick or rough towels can damage the hair roots and may cause hair thinning or hair fall. Use a soft towel to dry your baby’s head comfortably.

Save from the weather: Whenever you are out of the house with your baby, keep in mind that your child’s head should be covered to prevent hair becoming fragile and dry in the sun or in the cold.

Hair Wash: Use lukewarm water and baby shampoo to wash your baby’s hair. Using hot water or other shampoos can put pressure on the growing hair and due to which the hair may not grow better. Keep in mind that you do not use shampoo on your child’s hair daily. You can just wet your baby’s hair while bathing daily and use shampoo only once a week. Remember, be gentle while pouring water on the child’s head.