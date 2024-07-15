The survival Once Human is just the latest in a long line of poorly optimized games and full of problems at multiple levels, which is still blessed with success in the PC field . It is not clear why sometimes it seems that a few shots are decisive in sinking a game and defining it as “trash”, while other times it is swallowed up entirely, even in the face of unsustainable situations on the part of the users, who then go to vent in the Steam reviews (but play it anyway).

Alternating currents

Why here we no longer have a critical attitude towards the game? Why in other cases is there so much talk about every single bug that affects the experience, even though, perhaps, the overall cleaning is better? We can take the example of the recent Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2whose very few technical imperfections, often simply unappreciated choices such as the resolution ratio, have become the object of real dialectical fury on social media, in dedicated forums and wherever the game has been discussed, ending up giving it a bad name.

Or Starfield, which, despite being very clean and perfectly playable, has sparked a rush by some to search for the rare crashing bugs only to badmouth it. Or The Last of Us Part 1, which on PC was actually launched in pitiful conditions, but whose debate on the technical part has completely overshadowed that on the game. There are many more feasible examples, but I imagine that these are more than enough to make the matter clear.

It’s likely that the free-to-play nature of games like Once Human, the mediocre The First Descendant, and other similar titles is a deciding factor in these cases, so much so that it makes you think that many people would play anything, as long as they didn’t have to pay for it. Then maybe they stand there complaining and buying various skins and in-game items (otherwise these titles would not produce revenues that are often higher than the budgets of triple A), but in the meantime they must be psychologically pampered by the prospect of being able to play without spending money, which leads them to accept practically everything, even rubbish or, worse, to turn a blind eye to issues that, in other video games, would have made them hang up their mouse and keyboard or controller (to move on to something else, of course).

Too bad, because we end up with a catwalk made of games that are often mediocre, if not terrible, that have taken most of the attention, so much so as to fully justify the increase in investments in live services. In fact, some time ago there was talk of a crisis in this model. I would like to understand where this crisis would be, given that it is winning on all fronts.