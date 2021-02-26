Parents have suffered during this pandemic; especially moms.

We know this thanks to social networks and traditional media, surveys, and studies that have survived arbitrary scrutiny.

Levels depression and anxiety may vary (according to socioeconomic status, marital status, as well as the ages and needs of their children), but the constant fact seems to be that they are levels elevated.

Why?

Mothers have lost so disproportionate their jobs and economic security during this pandemic and the burdens of family life fall disproportionately on those who do work.

The state has failed them outright.

However, I do ask myself the following question, and I do not do it in vain, since I am the author of a book on parenthood and the mother of a teenager: why do so many mothers I know feel that they are a failure at this moment?

Clearly, the problems we grapple with are not our doing.

We are not releasing a new zoonotic disease on a defenseless human population of billions of people.

We did not close our schools or end play dates or suspend adult socialization as we knew it.

We do not create a global recession.

So why are we so busy blaming ourselves for the inevitably complicated consequences of historical chaos?

Can it be explained only by the propensity of mothers to self-recrimination casual?

Perhaps in part, but I also have a humble hypothesis: this pandemic has caused (not in all cases, but in many cases) that we feel more insecure about aspects of our parenting that in themselves made us insecure.

For example, let us take the not insignificant matter of our temperament.

More than 20 years ago, Ellen Galinsky, president of the Families and Work Institute, had the idea of ​​surveying more than a thousand children, whose ages ranged from 8 to 18, about what their views were regarding their working parents.

The results were very encouraging, actually, from the point of view of a guilt-ridden working mother: only ten percent of children wished their mothers had more time for them.

However, what was the only area where mothers had a lot of room for improvement?

In what aspect do we get the worst grade?

The control of the bad temper.

Only 28 percent of us got an A and 41 percent got a pass or fail.

Many of us yell a lot more than our children would like, even in the best of circumstances.

We know it too, deep down.

As novelist Fay Weldon told The Independent in 1991: “Only when you have children do you realize that you are not a nice person absolutely”.

Right now we find ourselves in the middle of a global crisis that seems perfectly designed to make us worse.

We are locked up. We are isolated and, as I wrote at the end of last spring, we cannot find fluency (while working, caring, cooking, cleaning, or even watching reruns of poor quality TV shows) because the demands of the children, the house, the work (if we are lucky enough to still have one) collide each other and subdivide our days into two-minute activity intervals before switching to something else.

All are interruptions, all time.

This provision guarantees the presence of short highlights And that’s exactly what we hear when the pandemic reaches its first anniversary: ​​mothers are losing their minds.

Isn’t it logical, given our increasing levels of distress, that some of it manifests itself in the form of screaming?

As a mother of young children wrote to me: “I have never been a patient person, but this year I have yelled or scold my children with a frequency that has surprised and scared me (direct to psychological therapy) “.

In December, The New York Times opened a phone line so mothers could vent their anger in private.

“Hundreds of people called,” Jessica Grose, a Times columnist specializing in parenting, said in a recent interview.

“Many of them did Screaming, with guttural screams and many expletives ”.

It’s kind of twisted. The pandemic has exacerbated something that was already a source of shame for many of us.

The lack of self-regulation It’s not the only thing I’ve heard recently.

If you talk to a large sample of mothers, a good number will tell you that they are convinced that they don’t do enough for their children.

Yes, yes, yes, you know, on some abstract level, that our government has not done its job and has been for years.

Our public schools are poorly funded, poorly ventilated, and burdened with bureaucratic hurdles, which means that many of them have not been able to rise to the challenge of sustained, face-to-face learning; We have never had affordable child care in America, and we certainly do not now.

However, this does not prevent mothers from reproaching themselves for not being aware of the distance learning plan; for not reprimanding the children enough for their homework; for delegating the care of children to the computer, even though that is where most of these children see their friends today … wandering in the haze of cyberspace.

In general, they blame themselves for not finding interesting ways to make sense of this unprecedented time.

A mother of two teenagers wrote to me: All of this is reshaping my children’s lives and worldview and I’m not doing much to help with that reshaping.

We do not have new family traditions. We are not volunteering. We have not expanded our community.

We watch a lot more television and often do it alone. We fight over puzzles and board games and our extended family hates Zoom.

Yet once again, I can’t help but notice that we worried about the same things that made us feel incompetent before the pandemic started.

In Galinsky’s study, seventh through twelfth graders were asked slightly different questions about their parents than younger children.

Mothers continue to get the worst score in controlling our temperament, but we got almost the same score in “knowing what is really happening” in the lives of our children (35 percent of us obtained an A) and in “ establish family routines and traditions ”(38 percent).

Apparently many of us were born with limited patience and average imagination for family fun. (I include myself. My idea of ​​pandemic variety is to find Paul Rudd films increasingly obscure); Yet here we are, facing a Category 5 catastrophe that forces us to draw on the scarce resources of the nuclear family and our extremely ordinary brains (and by now oversized) to devise ways of dealing with it.

Hard to know how comfort us right now, but personally, what I found most useful is the following.

Regarding our lack of self-regulation: as Galinsky likes to say, it is impossible to grow without conflict.

If we feel like we have more moments of tension and anger these days, that means there are also more opportunities for repair.

As for our alleged lack of commitment: we have to remember that the nuclear family has never been enough to raise children.

Even in 1962, a heyday of mothers and apple pies in American life, nothing less than Benjamin Spock wrote: The woman who gets annoyed at the monotony of parenting (and I suppose most mothers do on occasion) is actually attacked on two fronts: separation from adult companionship and being engrossed in the continuous demands of the children. I don’t think nature intended that relationship to be so exclusive.

“We are so individualistic that we hold ourselves accountable for our successes and failures,” Galinsky told me when I reached out to her on the phone last week.

“While I have seen the child care system teeter on the brink of collapse, I have seen schools go back and forth on what is safe. They shouldn’t expect us to be teachers! We are not.

Teachers are teachers and now we can appreciate how good the good guys are.

Indeed. “In a positive situation, he added, we can be the parents we want to be. In the negatives it is much more difficult ”.

But what was the most reassuring thing Galinsky told me?

That parents and children rarely see situations in the same way. That’s what years of research have taught you.

“We judge ourselves based on the big things,” he said. “But it’s the simple things (like taking a walk) that make a difference for a child.

For a boy, the small things are the important ones ”.

Before the pandemic, Galinsky, who is now also the scientific director of the Bezos Family Foundation, He started gathering information for a new book, and when the coronavirus hit the United States, he decided to do another round.

Their most interesting finding, from my point of view, was this: the children felt more supported by their parents in their second round of research, not less.

Our mistakes and lapses can be to us what pimples are to a teenager: they are not as terrible as they seem.

If we take that into account, we may be able to take a break and cross the finish line, perhaps even with some dignity intact.

