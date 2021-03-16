Why do smells evoke memories?

New research conducted by the health care network “Northwestern Medicine” in the state of Illinois is the first to identify the neurological basis of how the brain enables smells to stimulate those memories strongly. The research shows a unique link between the hippocampus – which is the seat of memory in the brain – and areas of the human sense of smell.

This new research suggests a neural basis for the entry of the sense of smell into memory areas in the brain, according to the Science Daily website, citing the research.

The study compares connections between the primary sensory regions – including the visual, auditory, tactile and smell – and the hippocampus. And I found that the sense of smell is the strongest link. It’s like a highway from scent to the hippocampus.

“During evolution, humans underwent a profound expansion of the neocortex, which reorganized entry into memory networks,” said lead researcher Christina Zilano, assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

“Sight, hearing and touch have been redirected in the brain as the neocortex has expanded, communicating with the hippocampus through a mediator – the attachment cortex – rather than direct contact. Our data indicates that the sense of smell has not undergone this reorientation and has retained direct entry into the hippocampus.”

The research, titled “The connection of the human hippocampus is stronger in the sense of smell than other sensory organs,” was published in the journal “Progress in Neurobiology,” this month.