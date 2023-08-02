“Lenta.ru”: telephone scammers staged massive arson of military registration and enlistment offices in Russia

Over the past two days in different regions of Russia, citizens deceived by telephone scammers have committed more than ten arsons of military registration and enlistment offices, the press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Sverdlovsk region reported.

Representatives of the special services said that swindlers who are abroad are acting on behalf of the Russian security forces. Initially, they manipulate citizens to conduct financial transactions. And then, allegedly in order to return the money, they persuade them to commit terrorist attacks against administrative buildings.

More big numbers leads Telegram channel Mash: according to its information, on August 1 alone, more than 20 military registration and enlistment offices were set on fire throughout the country. In particular, such cases were recorded in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaluga, Kopeisk, Verkhneuralsk, Mozhaisk, Rossosh, Kazan, Omsk and Crimea.

All these episodes are also united by the fact that ordinary pensioners and middle-aged women, people who are very far from the criminal world, turn out to be criminals under the influence of telephone scammers.

Deceived Russians go on fire and end up in the police

During interrogations, the detained arsonists say similar things: they are sure that they acted on instructions from the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Central Bank. These curators (actually scammers), under good pretexts, threats and manipulations, force the Russians to prepare incendiary mixtures and then go to the military registration and enlistment offices.

July 31st. Saint Petersburg. A 53-year-old Petersburger on a VAZ-21099 rammed the doors of the military commissariat of the Central District of the city. He took out canisters of gasoline from the car, doused the entrance, set fire to the fuel and was detained almost immediately. The police found out that the arsonist lives with his mother, has no previous convictions and is not seen in extremism.

The detainee himself readily began to communicate with the investigators – in full confidence that he was helping the FSB. As it turned out, two weeks earlier, a man contacted him via messenger, who introduced himself as a security officer named Kolesnikov.

Kolesnikov explained that the building of the military registration and enlistment office contains important documents that are being prepared for shipment to the territory of Ukraine.

And then he suggested that the Petersburger take part in a secret operation: the man was supposed to get into the military registration and enlistment office and gain access to these papers, but first set fire to the entrance (perhaps to divert attention). True, in fact, the “secret operation” turned into a detention for the Petersburger and very big problems with the law.

July 31st. Feodosia, Crimea. A 51-year-old local school teacher threw a Molotov cocktail at the military enlistment office and then tried to escape, but was detained. With her act, she surprised the police very much: in 2014, the woman actively supported the annexation of Crimea to Russia, and then she was engaged in collecting humanitarian aid for Russian military personnel.

During the interrogation, it turned out that in September 2022 the husband of the Crimean woman died – and telephone scammers began to actively manipulate the woman. First, they took out a loan for her and persuaded her to transfer money using the dictated details, and then they began to convince her that her husband died not because of illness, but through the fault of some nationalists for supporting the Russian army.

In the last telephone conversation, the teacher was given instructions and the address of the place where the very nationalists allegedly were. Actually it was a military office

The very next day, August 1, similar detentions took place throughout the country. So, a 70-year-old pensioner with five bottles of incendiary mixture and matches was caught in Moscow, a 68-year-old pensioner with three bottles of gasoline in Saratov, and another middle-aged woman was detained in Stavropol.

Fraudsters manipulate Russian debtors

As retired FSB Major General Alexander Mikhailov says in an interview with Lenta.ru, the wave of arson of military registration and enlistment offices that has swept across the country in recent days is an attempt to shake up the psycho-emotional background of Russians as much as possible. But if in the past the attackers tried to draw young people into their dark schemes, now they have switched to pensioners.

Pensioners often have an unstable psyche, it is easier for them to inspire something. Plays a role and household disorder. Trusting pensioners are offered, for example, to write off debts – it would seem that an easy way out of a difficult situation. But no one warns how it will actually be. This is an inhuman approach. Alexander Mikhailovretired Major General of the FSB

For example, one of the victims of fraud was a 54-year-old resident of Stavropol. According to the Telegram channel Shotshe more than once fell for the bait of telephone crooks and transferred money to them.

For example, in May, a woman sent more than 130 thousand rubles to unknown people. The gullible Russian woman was remembered three months later. A man who introduced himself as an FSB officer said that the swindler, who deceived her several times, is now in the military registration and enlistment office and he needs to take revenge.

The woman has been detained. According to preliminary data, she suffered at the hands of scammers. The man ruined his life and his whole family See also Macron leaves the first round of the French legislative weakened before the advance of Mélenchon Vladimir VladimirovGovernor of the Stavropol Territory

Similar testimonies were later given by at least three people: a student of the Pedagogical College Anastasia A. from Omsk, a tinsmith Tatyana Kh. from Mozhaisk near Moscow, and a teacher Olga P. from Rossosh (Voronezh Region) were offered to “smoke out a swindler from the military registration and enlistment office” so that he would be immediately caught by the police .

To others, for example, a young man Vyacheslav L. and a pensioner Nikolai K. from Podolsk, the swindlers promised to return the amount of the loan that they themselves had previously taken after setting fire to the military registration and enlistment office. Nikolai’s debt was 2.5 million rubles, and Vyacheslav – 35 thousand rubles.

Traces of scammers may lead to Ukraine

Who exactly is behind the actions of telephone scammers remains unknown at the moment. According to Major General of the FSB Alexander Mikhailov, the enemy, whoever he may be, believes that in war all means are good, if only to undermine the rear of the Russian army.

At the same time, Mikhailov says that the story of telephone scammers and arson of military registration and enlistment offices is far from Western intelligence services – people inside the country can stand behind it.

In order to promote this topic in such a way, you need to know the internal situation in the country, the conditions in which pensioners live, their moods. We have our own bastards who can be involved in all this. Alexander Mikhailovretired Major General of the FSB

In turn, the veteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the chairman of the Association of Police Trade Unions of Russia Alexei Lobarev thinks otherwise: according to the expert, today the Ukrainians see that they are losing the confrontation in the zone of a special military operation, and therefore they are trying to somehow harm Russia. And the arson of military registration and enlistment offices is a natural continuation of these attempts.

Now the Ukrainians are maximally focused on this and have huge funding. Therefore, we must expect other new forms [диверсий — прим. «Ленты.ру»]rebuild and prepare for the fight veteran of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexei LobarevChairman of the Association of Trade Unions of the Police of Russia

The State Duma announced weak excuses for arsonists

Meanwhile, at the moment the question remains what to do with the detained arsonists. According to Alexander Mikhailov, now many law enforcement officers are thinking about what to do with pensioners who were pushed by fraudsters to commit a crime. “Grandma is 68 years old and there is no money for a fine,” Mikhailov notes.

However, the State Duma has already stated that the arsonists have weak excuses. Mikhail Starshinov, deputy chairman of the security committee of the lower house of parliament, said he had no idea how clouding his mind could be an excuse for such actions.

As a human being, I understand: the logic is that they themselves were almost victims, that they did not want to, and so on. But that’s a weak excuse State Duma Deputy Mikhail Starshinov

Aleksey Lobarev also agrees with this approach: according to him, attempts to set fire to military registration and enlistment offices in Russia must not only be quickly suppressed, but also shown that violators are held accountable.

Deceived Russians face terms up to life

As Vladislav Shurkhovetsky, a lawyer for the Moscow bar association Borodin and Partners, says in an interview with Lenta.ru, over the past year, Russian courts have already delivered more than 40 sentences to arsonists of military registration and enlistment offices and other administrative facilities, while all those convicted received real terms.

Previously, such cases were more often classified under Article 167 (“Deliberate destruction or damage to property”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison. Now, arsonists have been brought under articles 205 (“Act of terrorism”) and 281 (“Sabotage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In the presence of aggravating circumstances, they provide for terms up to life

According to Vladislav Shurkhovetsky, the formal reasons for such toughening were the high level of public danger and the expansion of the range of legal relations that the crime is aimed at.

***

In the regional department of the FSB in the Sverdlovsk region, amid the intensification of telephone scammers, they urged Russians to be vigilant, not to succumb to their provocations and keep a cold mind. The security service recalled that none of the security forces is authorized to call on citizens to participate in any “special operations” over the phone.

In addition, attackers usually call from abroad, so unusual phone numbers of callers are also a reason to be wary. The FSB urged everyone who receives questionable calls to immediately call the number “112”.

It is recommended to talk to your older relatives and friends, warning them of the existing threat. from the message of the FSB in the Sverdlovsk region