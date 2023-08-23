Although there is concern about the extreme weather conditions that have been occurring in the country, Americans remain deeply divided over who is responsible.

While a large majority of Democrats (85 percent) believe that events like droughts, high temperatures and fires this summer are the result of climate change, 65 percent of Republicans or conservatives think there is no relationship and before they catalog the news about this type of disaster as “exaggerations” of the media and scientists.

That’s according to a new poll from Washington Post and the University of Maryland published this week in which they conclude that the division that exists in the country regarding climate change is ideological.

In the poll, a majority of Republicans (64 percent) and Democrats (87 percent) say they have been affected by extreme temperatures in the past five years.

Thermometer showing 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.8 °C) in Baker, California.

However, when asked if they believe that climate change is a factor only 35 percent of Republicans agree versus 85 percent of Democrats.

If both groups are taken, the conclusion is that a large majority of Americans (63 percent) believe that climate change is responsible for the events that have been taking place.

The survey was conducted in mid-July when the country broke heat records in several states and reported the most extreme temperatures on the face of the earth in more than 10,000 years.

Interestingly, when both groups were asked about the role of humans in global warming, 53 percent of Republicans agreed that it is one of the factors. In the case of Democrats, 93 percent believe that men have been the main factor in this phenomenon.

Despite this, six in 10 Republicans believe that the media generally overstate the effects of global warming and climate change.

Curiously, the Republican view of climate change has hardened in the last 5 years.

The United States National Weather Service (NWS) warned of possible peaks of up to 52-54 °C in some areas of California. Photo: Mario Tama. Getty Images. AFP

Whereas in 2019, 42 percent believed that extreme weather events were becoming more severe, in 2023 that number dropped to just 37 percent.

The survey results are surprising as the vast majority of the world’s scientists agree that human activity has exacerbated the effects of climate change and contributes to more extreme weather.

In fact, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report in 2021 whose central conclusion is that there is an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming of the atmosphere, land, and oceans.

