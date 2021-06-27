This development came after a new book was released showing how former US President Donald Trump ordered Fauci to end the US grant to the Chinese Wuhan Virus Laboratory in April 2020.

The book, titled “The Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to a History-Changing Epidemic,” said Fauci and another medical official were unsure about whether it was the right of research health institutions to end that grant, in the middle of the budget cycle, and they also tried Resistance to the presidential order.

In a Senate hearing in June 2020, Fauci said the grant was canceled because the research body was ordered to stop the grant, and he doesn’t know why.

Now, members of the Republican Party claim, the book reveals inconsistencies that need explaining.

Party MP Paddy Carter says Fauci is too obsessed with maintaining his importance and downplaying President Trump’s role in fighting the crisis, according to “Fox News”.

“We need someone to lead the response to the pandemic, and our investigation into its origins is more concerned with the truth than its own PR campaign. It is time for Fauci to go,” he added.

As for the leader of the Republican minority in the US House of Representatives, Steve Scalise, he said that there are many unanswered questions, and can only be done through a full Congressional investigation.

The Republican Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, did not delay to make his opinion, as he strongly criticized Fauci and called for his dismissal.

Last month, Paul had entered into a verbal argument with Fauci about whether the American grant had funded the so-called functional research in the Wuhan laboratory, while Fauci responded with a categorical denial.

And the relationship between Fauci and former President Donald Trump, who belongs to the Republican Party, was very tense, due to the differences between them in order to address the Corona crisis.