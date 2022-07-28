Surely you have ever seen those guards with tall black hats and red uniforms who guard the surroundings of Buckingham Palace and other royal residences and who usually do not determine tourists.

Nevertheless, Lately, videos have emerged on social networks of the guards yelling at those who frequent these places.

Over time, the work of the guards has become more ceremonial than practical, since the entity in charge of taking care of the queen’s safety is the Police. Because of this, many tourists forget that these are royal guards who will react accordingly if they are prevented from doing their job.

Recently, for example, a video emerged on social networks of a woman who, like many other tourists, was posing for a photo with a guard in London, United Kingdom. The difference is that the professional was on a horse and the visitor decided to take the reins that guided the animal.

“Stay away from the Queen’s Life Guard. Don’t touch the reins.” was what the man shouted and what made the woman, scared, put a hand to her heart and walk away.

Although this act generated a conversation about whether the soldier’s reaction had been exaggerated, many people agree that it was appropriate to the situation, since the horse could have reacted violently and, in addition, tourists should not interrupt the work in that way. of the Queen’s protectors.

According to the protocol explained by the local media ‘Metro’, the soldiers are allowed to shout “Make way for the Queen’s Guards” in case there are tourists obstructing their path. If even so, people do not heed the order, are authorized to “push” the publicwhich, in fact, has also been recorded in some videos and has generated discussions.

If any tourists act aggressively towards them, the guards can point their rifle at them, adopting an “On Guard” position.

While some say this is exaggerated and disrespectful, others find it important to remember that while men usually don’t mind having their pictures taken with them from a distance, they are still soldiers in the middle of their work and if someone poses a security threat, they will have to act accordingly.

