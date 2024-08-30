Psychology Today revealed that the various types of stress that occur throughout the week appear cumulatively on the couple during the holiday, adding that “the quarrel occurs as a result of their ability to endure being exhausted, and not necessarily because of a disagreement that is worth the trouble.”

A recent study found that stress affects a couple’s ability to cope or interact effectively with each other, and may also deplete their ability to self-regulate.

In this regard, psychological and social specialist, Lana Qasqas, said in her interview with Sky News Arabia: