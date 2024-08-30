Psychology Today revealed that the various types of stress that occur throughout the week appear cumulatively on the couple during the holiday, adding that “the quarrel occurs as a result of their ability to endure being exhausted, and not necessarily because of a disagreement that is worth the trouble.”
A recent study found that stress affects a couple’s ability to cope or interact effectively with each other, and may also deplete their ability to self-regulate.
In this regard, psychological and social specialist, Lana Qasqas, said in her interview with Sky News Arabia:
- Work and family demands have become very high.
- We should not suppress our feelings, everyone should know how to manage feelings on a daily basis, so that we do not explode them on holidays.
- There should be a daily and mutual dialogue between the spouses to know the pressures they are experiencing.
- In the family, there is currently no such thing as free time, but sometimes we must pay attention to this matter, so that we give each party the opportunity to vent their anger.
- Arguments greatly affect relationships in the short and long term.
- Accumulation of problems leads to an emotional gap between spouses.
