It has been described in the pages of a multitude of books, and has fueled thousands and thousands of cinematic scenes, so much so that it is now recognized by all as the 'sign' that the protagonist of the film or novel is expecting a baby. And the nauseathe so-called 'pregnancy pain'. Why do many pregnant women experience it? A scientific study published in 'Nature' reveals the answer to a question that has tormented generations of mothers. Conducted by experts from the University of Cambridge with international researchers, the work explains once and for all the mechanism by which nausea and vomiting occur during pregnancyand why some women, including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, are so sick they need to be hospitalized.

A hormone produced by the fetus, a protein known as Gdf15, is under attack. While the level of discomfort experienced depends on a combination of how much hormone is produced by the fetus and how much exposure the mother had to this hormone before becoming pregnant. The British scientists' findings point to a potential way to prevent the disorder: exposing mothers to Gdf15 before pregnancy to strengthen their 'resilience'. To make it clear how widespread the problem is, experts report that as many as 7 out of 10 pregnancies are affected by nausea and vomiting. In some women – in a number estimated between 1 and 3 pregnancies out of 100 – the problem can be serious, can represent a threat to the life of the fetus and the mother, and require the replacement of intravenous fluids to prevent dangerous levels of dehydration. The so-called hyperemesis gravidarum is the most common cause of hospitalization of women in the first three months.

Although some therapies exist to treat pregnancy pain and are at least partially effective, The disorder is often ignored or underestimated, a choice aggravated by the fear of using drugs with a big belly, and this means that many women are treated inadequately. Until recently, however, the exact cause of pregnancy pain was unknown. Recently, some evidence from biochemical and genetic studies has suggested investigating the production by the placenta of Gdf15 hormone, which acts on the mother's brain causing nausea and vomiting. The study published today, which in addition to Cambridge scientists involved researchers in Scotland, the United States and Sri Lanka, has made it possible to take a step forward in understanding the role of Gdf15 in pregnancy diseases, including hyperemesis gravidarum.

The team studied data from women recruited for a number of studies, including at Rosie Maternity Hospital, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Peterborough City Hospital, North West Anglia, NHS Foundation Trust. The experts used a combination of approaches including human genetics, new ways of measuring hormones in the blood of pregnant women, and studies in cells and mice. And they have thus demonstrated that the degree of nausea and vomiting that a woman experiences during pregnancy is directly related both to the quantity of Gdf15 produced by the fetal part of the placenta and released into her bloodstream, and to the woman's sensitivity to the 'nauseating' effect of this hormone.

What is Gdf15

Gdf15 is produced at low levels in all tissues outside of pregnancy. The mother's sensitivity to the hormone during the gestation period is influenced by the amount she was exposed to beforehand: women with normally low levels in their blood are at greater risk of developing severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The team found that a rare genetic variant, which puts women at a much greater risk of hyperemesis gravidarum, was associated with lower levels of the hormone in the blood and tissues outside of pregnancy. Similarly, women with beta-thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that causes them to have naturally very high levels of Gdf15, experience little or no nausea or vomiting in pregnancy.

Thanks to this study, comments Stephen O'Rahilly, co-director of the Wellcome-Medical Research Council Institute of Metabolic Science at the University of Cambridge, we now know why pregnancy pain exists: “The baby growing in the mother's womb produces a hormone at levels that the mother is not used to. The more sensitive she is to this hormone, the sicker she will become. Knowing this gives us a clue as to how to avoid it. And it also makes us more confident that blocking Gdf15 from accessing its highly specific receptor in the maternal brain will ultimately form the basis for an effective and safe way to treat the disorder.”

The direct experience of a researcher

A co-author of the study, Marlena Fejzo of the University of Southern California, brings her first-hand experience of this condition. “When I was pregnant – she says – I got so sick that I could barely move. I tried to find out why and I realized how little was known, even though pregnancy nausea was very common. We hope now to be one step ahead towards developing effective treatments that will prevent other mothers from experiencing what I and many other women have experienced.”

In fact, there are very extreme cases, like that of Charlotte Howden, normal pregnancy until the sixth or seventh week, from then on continuous nausea. Initially, she says, it didn't seem like a cause for concern: “It's just what we were told to expect at the beginning,” she says. But then her condition got worse and worse. Charlotte found herself feeling sick up to 30 times a day, she was unable to keep food down. “Every time I tried to eat something, she made me feel sick instantly.” The woman couldn't even hold water. Her condition has become so serious that even swallowing saliva would have hurt her. Ironically, one symptom of hyperemesis is excessive saliva production.

Charlotte has tried them all and also faced a certain underestimation of the problem. Her doctor initially downplayed her, advising her to take ginger, then she misdirected her. She ended up hospitalized several times and before the sixteenth week of pregnancy she did not receive the right treatment to overcome the disease. In 2016, she gave birth to a healthy son, Henry. Since then she has decided to engage in the battle for other women and to raise awareness of mothers and healthcare workers on the problem. In 2020 you presented the world's first documentary on the disorder. Now she Charlotte is involved with the charity 'Pregnancy Sickness Support' and she is pushing for hyperemesis gravidarum to be taught in all midwifery courses. “I am very grateful for the dedication of researchers – she concludes – This condition never made the news until the current Princess of Wales suffered from it. It was not an area of ​​research that people were really interested in. It is just morning sickness – is the common feeling – why should we worry?”.