When Bobby Bostic was released from jail in November, after serving 27 years of a 241-year sentence,it was understandable that many things seemed strange to him.

“Why do people talk to themselves?” she wondered when seeing people wearing wireless headphones, or after seeing people giving commands to a speaker, she was curious as to who or what “Alexis” (Alexa) was.

The world had changed a lot compared to December 1995.

But what seemed strangest of all were the people.

“It’s how nice they are, compared to the ones in jail,” says Bostic, now 44.

“You walk into a store and they say, ‘Sir, can I help you?’ In prison, you have nothing but pouting and bullying.”

Or a, “Hello, what’s up?” instead of, “Don’t get too close to me.”

“There’s only good things out here. People smiling. Little children waving at you. It’s like this is life. This is normal. This is how things should be.” he tells of a connection he had longed for during the 27 years he spent in prison.

“Deep down, you always wanted that humanity. That’s the joy of being human,” he said.

Freedom

After spending almost 10,000 nights in a cell, November 8, 2022 was the last time Bostic went to sleep in prison. But he couldn’t sleep, too busy thinking about his early freedom.

Instead, he spent the long, dark night packing up the things he kept in his cell. He left his belongings to other prisoners, but kept one thing: his typewriter. It held too many memories for him, too many stories, to leave behind.

In the sunlight, with his cell tucked away, he looked at the board indicating which prisoners were to be moved. Next to his name was a word: released.

“It wasn’t real until I saw the words,” he says. “When I did it, it was like music to my soul.”

When his exit became a reality, Bostic dressed to go home. After spending so many days, weeks, and years dressed in gray, he had chosen a blue three-piece suit. “It represents the new chapter of my life,” he recounted.

Twenty-five years earlier, a judge told Bostic that he would “die in the department of correction.” But now, at 7:30 on a November morning, Bobby walked out of jail a free man, his suit and smile as bright as the Missouri sun.

As he did so, a woman in a black hat came up to hug him. She was the same judge who handed down her sentence, Evelyn Baker.

The crime

The journey that ended with a hug out of jail began in December 1995, on a day when there was a lot of drugs and alcohol in St. Louis.

At the age of 16, Bostic and his friend Donald Hutson went on a spiral of armed robbery.

They robbed a group that was delivering Christmas gifts to people in need. They fired a gun (no injuries, thankfully) and then stole a woman’s car at gunpoint.

Bostic was offered benefits if he pleaded guilty, including a 30-year sentence with the possibility of parole. But he rejected them.

It was inevitable that he would be found guilty. Judge Baker imposed consecutive sentences on him for the 17 crimes he had committed, totaling 241 years.

Hutson, instead, took a deal, pleaded guilty, and got 30 years.

Light of hope

When the BBC first interviewed Bostic in 2018, he already had glimmers of hope that he would be able to get out of prison.

In 2010, the United States Supreme Court ruled that juveniles should not be sentenced to life in prison without parole for crimes other than murder.

In 2016, it was confirmed that the sentence should apply to previous cases, such as that of Bostic.

But the state of Missouri was not willing to release him. He argued, in effect, that he was not serving a life sentence but that he had multiple convictions, for multiple crimes, that occurred at the same time.

The only possibility was to get parole… at “extreme old age.”

In April 2018, a month after the BBC interview, the US Supreme Court dismissed Bostic’s appeal. He didn’t say why.

“Most people at that point give up,” Bostic says. “Once you’re denied, there’s nothing left.”

But he did not. He went back to his self-help books and his typewriter. Hope was still alive, letter by letter.

Legal process

It was an amendment to a new Missouri law, which offered parole to prisoners serving long terms as children, that gave Bostic another chance.

However, as of May 14, 2021 – the last day of the Missouri legislative session – it had still not passed.

“I didn’t have a lot of faith,” says Bostic. “Normally, if it doesn’t get approved in January or February, there’s no chance of it getting there.”

And then, to his surprise, he received an email from a friend.

“The prison started letting us receive emails,” says Bostic. “Someone sent me an article from the Missouri Independent, telling me that the bill had passed… It was a miracle. I wondered if it was really going to be approved, if the governor was going to sign it.”

The governor, Mike Parson, did it. Thanks to the law, Bostic – and hundreds of others – were eligible for parole. The hearing to review his case has been set for November 2021.

“But I didn’t know what to expect,” he admits. “The parole board is not a get out of jail free card.”

In the hearings, inmates can count on a delegate to help them. Bostic knew who to ask: the judge who told him he would die in prison.

Resolution

Evelyn Baker, who in 1983 became the first black woman to be appointed as a judge in Missouri, began to question her sentence around 2010.

It was two years after he retired, reading about the difference between the brain of a teenager and an adult. In his 25-year career, it’s the only sentence he regrets.

In February 2018, he wrote an article for the Washington Post calling Bostic’s sentence a “benevolent and unjust” A month later, she spoke to the BBC, repeating the message.

So what did he say at the parole hearing?

“Bobby was a 16-year-old boy who I treated like a full-fledged adult, which was a mistake,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve gotten closer to Bobby and his sister. And I’ve seen how he’s gone from being basically a juvenile delinquent to a very thoughtful and caring adult. He’s matured.”

In addition to Judge Baker, one of Bostic’s 1995 victims also wrote to support his case (the BBC had previously contacted some of Bostic’s and Hutson’s victims, but none wanted to speak publicly).

With his help, the parole hearing was a success.

“If she could have cartwheeled, she would have,” Judge Baker says.

It meant that, exactly one year after the parole hearing, the person he hugged that sunny November morning was a free man.

“It was like Christmas, New Years, all the holidays rolled into one,” he says. “I burst into tears. Bobby was free.”

New opportunity

After meeting with Judge Baker, friends, family and supporters, Bostic went to eat his first meal outside of jail since 1995.

A vegan for 24 years, he chose a taco, but there was a problem.

“I got in the car and threw up all the food,” he says. “When you get out of jail, you haven’t been on the highway for 27 years. There is a thing called dizziness,” he explained.

After recovering, he went to his sister’s house in the south zone of San Luis, the city where he grew up. Throughout the day, he says, more than 400 people came to greet him.

“They were lining up around the block,” he said. “When he turned here, he would shake hands with this person, this cousin, this aunt, this uncle, this friend… I was up until two in the morning.”

However, the outside world was not an endless party.

Bobby and his sister run a charity, Dear Mama, which provides food, toys and other support to impoverished families in St. Louis (named after their late mother, Diane, who, Bobby says, “gave a lot of people, even if we didn’t have a lot”).

Every Thursday he hosts a writing workshop at the city’s juvenile detention center, and he hopes to do more. But, like charity work, it’s volunteer work.

He makes money from selling books (he has seven on Amazon, all written on his prison typewriter) and occasionally giving talks. With that he rents a one-bedroom apartment and pays bills.

“With what I do now, I barely survive,” he admits.

She hopes to get a full-time job doing community or youth work, and she’s doing interviews. However, even when money is tight, it does not lessen your wonder and gratitude for the outside world.

“I still struggle with some things,” he says. “But other than that, life here is beautiful, every day. I check the fridge and see the variety of things to choose from. A bath in the tub – I haven’t bathed in 27 years! I don’t take anything for granted , nothing”.

Bostic got a second chance at life, and he’s grateful for it. But his partner that day in December 1995 was not.

Donald Hutson, who we remember was sentenced to 211 years less than Bostic, died in prison in September 2018. A toxicology report determined the cause to be a drug overdose.

He would have been eligible for parole nine months later.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.