answer: It is definitely psychological. People usually face this problem after a few years of marriage. So the best way to overcome this is to make your sex life interesting. Try to bring light into the sex life by using a scented candle, dim light, music or other position. You can also discuss this with your partner and you can try something new with your monotonous sexual activity.
note: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.
