Question: Why do people lose interest in having sex with their partners? He does not feel like watching porn videos, masturbating or having sex with anyone else outside his marriage. Does it have anything to do with psychology, and if so, what could be the reason? I would really like to hear from you.

answer: It is definitely psychological. People usually face this problem after a few years of marriage. So the best way to overcome this is to make your sex life interesting. Try to bring light into the sex life by using a scented candle, dim light, music or other position. You can also discuss this with your partner and you can try something new with your monotonous sexual activity.

Also read: Do you have any medicine to thicken and enlarge the penis?



note: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.