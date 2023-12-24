Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Trees fall on chairlift: Seven injured in Ratschings ski area. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association

Storm shock at Blosegg in the Ratschings ski area in South Tyrol. Trees crashed onto a chairlift, injuring seven people.

Ratschings – A picture of devastation in the Ratschings ski area. Strong winds caused several trees to fall onto the support cable of the lift at Blosegg. The impact tore one chair from its anchorage and it crashed onto the two following ones.

Trees fall on the chairlift at the Ratschings ski area: major rescue operation in South Tyrol

The mountain rescue service, the White Cross and the South Tyrol fire department were on duty for three hours. The Pelikan 2 rescue helicopter also arrived.

Fortunately, the affected chairs were empty at the time of the accident. Nevertheless, four people were moderately injured and three others were slightly injured, according to the South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association. They were taken to the hospitals in Sterzig and Brixen.

The fire brigade and mountain rescue evacuated all skiers from the chairlift. A complex, large operation that was made difficult by the strong wind.

“Why do people have to go skiing?”: Chairlift accident in South Tyrol sparks discussions

On Facebook, many blame the affected winter sports enthusiasts themselves. “Why do people have to go skiing when the wind is forecast to be 120 kilometers per hour?” asks a woman. “I wouldn’t put myself in that,” says another.

Still others see the lift operator as having a duty to react in a timely manner. “Why do the lifts have to run when there’s such a storm?” says one user. One man writes: “The idiots are the lift operators, not the skiers.”

At what wind speed do lifts operate? – “There are clear processes and alarm levels”

In South Tyrol, all cable cars must be equipped with a sensor that measures wind speed. Cable cars must be stopped at speeds above 60 km/h, says expert Johann Zelger RaiNews. “There are very clear procedures and alarm levels.” Some ski lifts can also withstand wind speeds of up to 100 km/h. Cable car accidents during storms happen again and again in South Tyrol.

Trees are a completely different problem. Creating a safe distance from the trains is unthinkable, says Zelger. Then the aisles would be 50 meters wide. Operators must therefore take precautions here and regularly walk the route with the forestry authority.

As in the south of Germany, violent gusts are currently sweeping through Austria and Italy. On Saturday they reached 147 km/h on the Samerberg and 129 km/h on the Wilden Freiger, writes state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin on X (Twitter). Storm “Zoltan” triggered fire brigade operations throughout the Alpine region. (moe)