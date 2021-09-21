In all kitchens it is common that, when an onion is cut, it suffers a constant watering for no apparent reason. It is something that society is very accustomed to, however, there are many people who still do not know the scientific reason why it occurs. Thus, We will tell you the scientific cause of eye tearing from cutting onion and we will give you some tips to avoid it.

What Causes Tearing?

Onion is a vegetable that belongs to the Genus Allium family. Therefore, like its ‘relatives’, garlic and leeks, the onion absorbs sulfur from the soil and then disperses it in its composition.

In 2002, a Japanese scientist found out what were the chemical reactions that caused the eyes to water every time an onion was cut.

It is because when the onion is cut, multiple plant cells are broken, different fluids are generated that are released and come into contact with the air. This is where the enzyme known as ‘tear factor synthase’ comes into play, which together with the protein anylase, carry out several chemical reactions that cause a volatile substance rich in sulfur that adheres in the environment and is responsible for the strong smell and taste. of raw onion.

Thus, when this gas comes into contact with the tear that keeps the eyes moist, it becomes irritated. Then sensory nerves that are located on the ocular surface and are quite sensitive, alert the brain that there is an acid that is irritating the eyeballs. Then, the central nervous system commands the production of tears to the lacrimal glands to protect themselves from stinging. With this tearing, what is intended is that this irritating substance is eliminated as soon as possible and our eyes are once again free of any foreign component.

In short, this is a defense mechanism of the onion to protect itself against microbes and other animals that attack it.

Tips to avoid crying

Once we know the scientific reason that causes tearing for cutting an onion, it is time to learn some tricks to avoid crying or, at least, reduce the tearing