– The cost of a notarial act consists of two parts – a notarial tariff and a fee for services of a legal and technical nature (UPTH). The tariffs are spelled out in the law, they are the same throughout the Russian Federation. And the fee for UPTH depends on the region. Its size is determined annually by regional notary chambers – and strictly within the limits established by the Federal Notary Chamber, – explains notary of Moscow Marina Sokolova. – Leading economic institutions participated in the development of the calculation formula. It takes into account regional peculiarities and includes a number of parameters, including the cost of living, demand for notary services, as well as the level of their costs in a given region, for example, for renting premises and salaries of employees.