Deutsche Welle 09/18/2023 – 6:00

The case of Riachuelo pajamas that emulated Nazi concentration camp uniforms raises questions about the risks of trivialization and desensitization in relation to these symbols in the world of fashion When walking through the racks of a department store in São Paulo on the night of September 10th, Maria Eugênya Pacioni came across a scene that left her astonished: several pieces of a blue and white striped shirt and pants set. “It looked like it was in a Holocaust museum display case.” Therefore, she, who is a researcher in Material Culture and Consumption at the University of São Paulo (USP), took out her cell phone, took a photo and published the image on her profile on X, formerly Twitter.

“I didn’t write, at first, about the relationship with the uniform that the Nazis gave to their victims, but it was obvious.” In a short time, the post generated an impasse among users and reached 126 thousand likes and 1.8 thousand comments. While some internet users were scandalized by the image, others responded ironically: “If people think it’s cool, they’ll buy it. I think this has nothing to do with it”, wrote a follower.

Pacione considers that in collections for seasons such as spring-summer, it is common for clothes to have this pattern of blue and white stripes, reminiscent of sailors. But he points out: “when you look at the set of long sleeves, the thickness of the stripes, the greyish tone, and given all the publicity about what happened in the Second World War, it is very worrying that people do not refer to the Holocaust”.

Faced with disapproval on social media, on September 11, Riachuelo announced in a press release that it would collect clothes from physical stores and e-commerce.

“At no point was there any intention to make any allusion to a historical period that violated the human rights of so many people. The choice of the model of the pieces and the color palette was really unfortunate”, said the text. “We apologize to anyone who felt offended by what the product may have represented.”

Sales strategy

Even though it is not possible to be categorical about the brand’s intention to associate the set with Nazi aesthetics, Philosophy professor and far-right researcher, Renato Levin-Borges, says that the controversy is a marketing strategy to put products in the spotlight on social media, where the target audience of these fast fashion companies is.

“Within the attention economy, Riachuelo has become a topic and is benefiting from it. It’s a marketing calculation that disregards ethical issues,” she says. “I find it quite problematic because the Nazi regime is based on aesthetics, on colors and symbols.”

Levin-Borges explains that right-wing supporters invalidated the criticisms made about the episode, arguing that it was commonplace, and thus made icons associated with Nazism acceptable in culture. “The defense of Nazism theses does not happen in a crude way, but in the cultural dimension. The strategy they adopt to enter the public debate is to defend and circulate symbols and ideas.”

Recurring membership

This is not the first time that a brand has been criticized for selling products that emulate Nazi symbols. Other companies have already been accused by consumers of the practice. This was the case with Zara, in 2014, when the company sold striped pajamas with a yellow Star of David. Seven years earlier, the same chain of stores sold a women’s bag with an embroidered swastika.

Also in 2018, retailer Lanza Perfume launched a collection of clothing similar to German military uniforms called “A Night in Berlin”. “All of these uses have a context. Even though the swastika, for example, has Hindu origins, in the West the tendency is to associate it with the Nazi regime, just like the stripes”, highlights professor Renato Levin-Borges.

According to experts, the current context of the rise of right-wing and supremacist ideas in countries such as Brazil, Germany and Italy favors Nazi icons being repeatedly used by the fashion industry.

A study by anthropologist Adriana Dias, from the University of Campinas (Unicamp), published in 2022, mapped 530 extremist groups in Brazil. The research showed a 258% growth in Nazi-fascist cells in the country between 2019 and 2021. In recent years, cases of support for Nazism, which is a crime in Brazil, have also increased. According to data from the Federal Police, which investigates complaints, between 2019 and 2023, there was a 75% jump in the number of cases investigated, going from 12 to 21 this year.

Nazism and culture

Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933 initially as chancellor for the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP). One of the resources to consolidate itself in power and disseminate its program of persecution of Jews, opponents, homosexuals and people with disabilities was the investment in propaganda and control of the mass media, through films, radio and magazines.

The propaganda machine was headed by Minister Joseph Goebbels. “German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl’s films propagated ideas of racial superiority and instigated the cult of Hitler’s personality. A totalitarian state is not satisfied with just dominating politics, it also wants domination of culture, private life and social relations. Without this, he cannot forge the idea of ​​unity between nation and state”, explains historian Bruno Leal, from the University of Brasília (UnB).

Unicamp Literary Studies professor Márcio Seligmann says that, contrary to common sense, the far right cares about culture. “Both Mussolini and Hitler gave importance to the construction of an extreme right-wing culture, our societies have culture as the mainstay of political actions”. During this period of totalitarian rule, which ended with the end of the war in 1945, more than 6 million prisoners were killed in concentration camps.

History deleted

Maria Eugênia Pacioni highlights that, as in the past, the reproduction of these Nazi symbols on merchandise has practical consequences for society.

“It is not memory alone that will prevent a dictatorship or holocaust from happening again, but it brings historical context, even more so in an era of fake news. Without paying attention to History, it is easier to become susceptible to the use of aesthetics and images and fall back into an authoritarian regime, which corrodes democracy from within”.

For Márcio Seligmann, these cases “bring water to the right-wing mill”. He says that “if the cultural industry removes the meaning of things that must be thought historically and within their political context, there is desensitization, and people are more easily co-opted into right-wing discourses”.

Reaction

Therefore, scholars on the subject argue that episodes like this in Riachuelo must be rejected. “The only way to combat this is to point out how these structures function through aesthetics and culture. It’s not obvious, because it wouldn’t be a triumph if they spoke so openly”, says Maria Eugênya Pacione.

Renato Levin-Borges states that the company’s response should come through educational material, including disseminated on social media. “If not, it is uneven in relation to the extent of the product’s advertising.”

“Nazis survived the end of the war. It is not a threat from the past, simply, but from the present”, concluded Bruno Leal.