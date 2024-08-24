In light of the rapid changes witnessed by the labor market, questions are increasing about the concept of job loyalty, especially among the millennial and Generation Z generations, as the idea of ​​staying in one job for life, as was common in the past, is gradually fading in the face of a reality imposed on the younger generations who consider changing jobs a means to better achieve their professional and financial aspirations within a work environment that no longer provides the same privileges that were provided to previous generations.

