Have you ever wondered why Mexicans have two last names? And it is that, despite the fact that for those of us who live in Mexico this is normal, the truth is that in other countries the second surname does not exist.

Taking into account the relevance that surnames have in different societies, and more specifically in the Mexican one, we will immediately tell you the reason why Mexicans have two surnames and what is the relationship of this with the nobility.

First of all, as you may have realized by now, in Mexico, as in many countries of Latin Americamany of the surnames originate SpanishThis is due to the history that unites both continents.

Now, something extremely interesting is that, contrary to what we might believe, not in all countries people have two surnames, as we Mexicans do.

Thus, in order to know why in Mexico we have two surnames, it becomes necessary, first of all, to look for the origin in Spainthe country from which most of the surnames that we can find today in Latin America are derived.

And it is that the two surnames that currently appear on our birth certificates and other official documents derive from the period of the Middle Ages, specifically the 16th century.

And it was at that time, according to documents, when the upper classes of Castile began to use two surnames, which was later extended to the Basque lordships as a way of streamlining the Administration, which found it difficult to distinguish the population only by the first surname.

Although the custom of putting two surnames was already quite common in 1833, it was not until 1899 when it began to be applied by law, with the creation of the first Civil Code of Spainwhere article 114 determines that children must have the paternal surname and the maternal surname.

Thus, as a conclusion, we can emphasize that the reason why Mexicans currently have two surnames is because in Spain the authorities found it difficult to differentiate the population by only one of their surnames.

