“Why are men so concerned about the Roman Empire?” – thousands of social media users asked this question in September. Many of them, on the advice of bloggers, asked their boyfriends and husbands, fathers and brothers, how often they think about the once great civilization, and were surprised that the Roman Empire visited their thoughts at least once a week. An unexpected fact about men’s hobbies has become a new meme: users mock what they consider to be an unusual interest; try to explain its reasons, and also offer their own “analogs of the Roman Empire” that occupy their imagination every day.

You can take a man out of the Roman Empire, but you can never take the Roman Empire out of a man Grandfather Ribbon Twitter user

“How can you not think about the Roman Empire?”

The founder of the trend is considered to be the Swedish blogger Saskia Court, who back in September 2022 invited her Instagram followers (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) ask any guy if he thinks about the Roman Empire. The girls tried it and reported the results to the blogger, which she then published on her profile. It turned out that Ancient Rome often occupies the minds of men – according to some, several times a day.

“Girls, many of you are not aware of how often men think about the Roman Empire. Ask your husband or boyfriend or brother – their answers will surprise you! — the Swedish reenactor and Instagram blogger under the nickname Gaius Flavius ​​picked up the baton in August 2023. “He says he thinks about it once a week! I can’t believe it,” “My partner said, “Yeah, I keep thinking! How the hell did they manage to build aqueducts?”,” “I just asked my boyfriend and now he’s telling me about Roman architecture,” they shared there are puzzled women in the comments.

Soon the trend went viral and migrated to other sites. He gained particular popularity on TikTok, where girls posted videos in which they filmed their men’s reactions to the question of how often the Roman Empire comes to mind. “Almost every day,” “I think about it about every couple of days. Maybe once a week,” answered They. “How can you not think about the Roman Empire?” — asked one of the characters in the video.

See also A woman poisons her husband to death with bleach and then commits suicide My husband just replied: “All the time.” [думаю о Римской империи]” So that’s why he can’t remember that my sweaters shouldn’t be put in the dryer? Shawn TikyTwitter user

At the same time, some men on social networks assured that they were an exception to the rule. “I never think about it. Unless something I read or some discussion prompts me to do so. Well, what kind of man would sit at lunch, eat a ham sandwich and think: “But the Romans had such an empire, didn’t they?” said one of the users. Twitter. “It’s literally me,” “I do this,” they objected to him in the comments.

The Roman Empire united Durov, Oksimiron and Strelkov

“Wait, are you saying that it’s not normal to lie in bed at night and think about the Roman Empire?”, “I warn my doctor when I think about the Roman Empire for more than four hours at a time,” “Thoughts, like roads, are everything.” lead to Rome,” they mocked the trend on Reddit.

While discussing the meme, Twitter did not ignore Gaius Julius Caesar – although, as commentators objected to them, the Roman Empire was created after the conspirators took the life of the iconic commander. In the meantime, some users understood the historical intricacies, others tried to find out which famous personalities constantly reflect on the fate of the Roman Empire.

Related materials:

So, in the photograph of the founder of VKontakte and Telegram Pavel Durov they saw gladiator figurine. References to a great civilization were also found in the track “What is an Empire?” rapper Oksimiron (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents). Besides, it turned outthat the former Minister of Defense of the DPR Igor Girkin, known as Igor Strelkov, may be partial to the Roman Empire – photographs of him in the image of a Roman legionnaire were found on the Internet.

See also New York, the sound of the Verrazzano bridge on Instagram: "It's so creepy" - Video Judging by “How often do you think about the Roman Empire,” in the West some powerful “united history textbooks” inspired men to think about something so distant and irrelevant to reality. They were, in fact, taken away from what a man should really reflect on every day – about Yugoslavia Cheren PieperTwitter user

Photo: Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

Other famous people did not hesitate to declare their passion for Ancient Rome. According to entrepreneur Elon Musk, the Roman Empire takes his mind every day. “I don’t know what to say about whether I think about the Roman Empire too often. I wonder what my daughters Maxima, Augusta and Aurelia think?” — joked the head of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has long been noted for his love of Ancient Rome. And basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal admittedthat he even imagined what his life would have looked like if he had been born during the reign of the Roman emperors.

However, fans of the Roman Empire have opponents who say that the Ottoman Empire and Ancient Greece deserve no less attention. Many network users also said that every day they think about completely different eras and phenomena – from dinosaurs to unsolved mysteries like the Dyatlov Pass tragedy.

In addition, women launched a separate meme trend in which they revealed their personal “Roman Empires.” Such topics included the true crime genre, the legend of the supposedly surviving Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanova, the life of Princess Diana and more. However, other girls assured: the history of the Roman Empire is no less interesting to them than to men See also Sereni (Foreign): “Zero doses for 85% of the African population. Accelerate distribution and production "

“You start noticing it everywhere.”

But what exactly makes men, if not reflect, then regularly remember the Roman Empire? One of the users Reddit explained this by the fact that in many things and phenomena in our everyday life – dishes, philosophy, architecture, military conflicts, sports, mythology and culture – Roman influence can be traced in one way or another. “Once you become well acquainted with the Roman Empire, whether in its military sphere or its laws, you begin to notice it everywhere,” confirmed one of the founders of the trend, reconstructor Gaius Flavius. According to the man, he is fascinated by how the modern world is both similar to and different from the Roman Empire.

What makes the history of Rome so attractive to men is that it fits well with concepts of masculinity, another user suggested Reddit. In his opinion, any of the guys can imagine themselves as a Roman emperor, senator or gladiator. In addition, as the network considered, men’s interest in that era was greatly influenced by pop culture, including the five-Oscar-winning film Gladiator by Ridley Scott and the TV series Spartacus.

Screenshot: Twitter

Gestalt therapist Dmitry Gavrilov stated, that the history of the Roman Empire is so attractive to many people due to the fact that this era is quite romanticized. In addition, he considered that Roman civilization was closer to European thinking and way of life than Greek and Egyptian.