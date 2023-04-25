They have five years less life expectancy. They are more likely to die in an accident or suicide. But taking a look at the waiting room of a health center, it seems that men do not have any problems. And that is precisely part of the problem. The European Health Survey in Spain put figures on this trend: 21% of men and 29.2% of women claimed to have attended the family doctor’s office in the last four weeks. The difference is widest in early youth, but stays around 10 percentage points until age 65, when things start to even out.

Benno de Keijzer, a doctor and professor of Anthropology specializing in gender studies at the Autonomous University of Mexico, sums it up eloquently: “Men usually go to the doctor when they are young, up to 13 years of age. Then they disappear to reappear when they are older, around 60 and already with some ailments ”, he explains in an audio exchange. “Except for the great exception that we do find young people and adolescents, on Saturday and Friday nights, populating the emergency services of hospitals.”

It is an out-of-date idea of ​​masculinity, which permeates drop by drop until it seeps into aspects as trivial and far removed from gender expression as eating meat, taking risks or visiting the doctor. In this context, some only go to the consultation when they have an advanced health problem. “Many men inhabit the body as if it were a machine,” reflects de Keijzer. “It’s like the phrase ‘until the body can take it’, which is applied to alcohol, sex, health… It implies understanding the body as an instrument. And thus it is difficult to enter into the practice of self-care or the avoidance of risk factors”.

De Keijzer, author of several studies on the subject, points out another factor, related to machismo: “Historically care has been feminized. Women have to take care of minors and the elderly, and there is a close relationship between hetero-care and self-care”. Anastasia Téllez, anthropologist and director of the Observatory of Masculinities, to explain that age, education and context are important. “There are many ways to understand masculinity,” she points out in a telephone conversation. “And there are many men who, when they start to have children, or to take care of their parents, are incorporated into caregiving as never before. They incorporate new habits and apply them to themselves.”

However, the figure of the man who avoids the doctor for fear of losing control, of getting out of there with a diet, some pills or a fatal diagnosis, enjoys great health. At least metaphorically. “Many continue to see it as a symbol of weakness that the doctor, let alone the doctor, has the power to change their lifestyle,” explains Téllez. It is the men who do not wear a helmet if they work on the construction site, who say: “I never missed my job, even with a fever of 40”, “I never applied sunscreen.” “It is the concept of masculinity associated with risk, courage and strength.”

Numerous studies in recent years, published in different publications, have pointed out this relationship between ideology and reluctance to go to the doctor. As the psychologist Diana Sánchez, co-author of one of them, points out, biological differences between men and women have been studied to explain why they live longer. Their psychological differences have also been analyzed to understand why men commit suicide more. “But one possible explanation is that men are more reluctant to go to the doctor. And once they go, they are less honest.” Biology or pathophysiology have studied how gender can mark our life expectancy, but there are also teams that do so taking these social determinants into account, such as María José Calero García, a researcher on gender differences in the aging of the Jaen University.

The fear of looking ‘down there’

According to Merck Survey: Men, Cancer and Taboos By 2022, men undergo far fewer preventive check-ups than women, with 61% of them compared to 43%. Among the tests he cites, colorectal cancer stands out. Differences in screening for specifically male and female cancers are apparent. 60% of men do not check their prostate with the necessary periodicity, while only 24% of women avoid the cervical test.

“It’s because of fear, misinformation, virility… and that we don’t like being looked at down there,” explains Mario Domínguez Esteban, a urologist at the Marqués de Valdecilla university hospital, who also points to an educational issue. “Women are used to going to the doctor. From a young age they begin to consult the gynecologist every year, because they have been told that there are risks of cancer and they have integrated it. This need has not been transmitted to men”.

It is beginning to be done. There are countries that have awareness programs on the need to go to the doctor specifically aimed at men. Brazil, Ireland and Australia, to give three examples, although according to Benno de Keijzer, “these are marginal, insufficient and late actions”. At a global level, there is also Movember, a movement dedicated to raising awareness and funds to accelerate research into diseases that affect men, such as prostate and testicular cancer.

But it is difficult to change a stubborn reality, based on internalized customs, with advertisements and campaigns. Women begin to visit the gynecologist between the ages of 13 and 15. A man’s first visit to the urologist is usually after 45. Women get used to painful and invasive examinations from their teens, while men view an intervention with terror that, moreover, can call into question their idea of ​​masculinity. “Many men are afraid of what we can do to them in the urological check-up, the rectal examination”, confirms Dr. Domínguez. “And it’s something that is sometimes necessary, but it’s not always there.”

These prejudices and this lack of education are transferred to what Domínguez sees daily in his office. “Many men don’t feel the need to go to the doctor until they feel unwell. And many do not come aware, but forced. I come across 50-year-old patients who have been saying: ‘No, I feel great, but my partner has forced me’.

The idea that men are more reluctant to go to the doctor is more and more widespread, but it has its detractors. Luis Llanes, head of urology at the Getafe Hospital, points to different medical studies to argue that “there are important exceptions to this general opinion, because there are few studies of the general population in which the consultation patterns of men and women with medical conditions have been compared.” Similar”. It does not make sense to compare breast cancer (which affects young women and is overcome in 90% of cases) or cervical cancer (with a survival rate of 67%) with prostate cancer (which affects older men). and is exceeded in 85% of cases) or testicles (in 95%).

There are other factors, explains Dr. Llanes, such as employment, family size or marital status, which, according to some experts, “could be important in explaining gender differences in consultations.” Gender does not, or should not define, the relationship with the doctor. But education and prejudices manifest themselves in trivial aspects. Eating a salad, wearing sunscreen, crying or going to the doctor are not actions that serve to define a person’s masculinity, but the idea that they are has been around for far too long. Toxic masculinity conditions the behavior of millions of men; also the way in which they inhabit and care for their bodies.

