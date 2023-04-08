CAR EXPERTFor many motorists, the number one annoyance in traffic is fellow road users who do not indicate their direction. ‘Is it no longer paid attention during driving lessons or is it carelessness?’ asks reader Herman Kuitenbrouwer. Our car expert Niek Schenk answers.

Ask: It strikes me more and more often that motorists no longer indicate their direction. While it’s so easy: lever down for a left turn and up for a right turn! Is there no more attention during driving lessons or is it carelessness? Even the police have a hard time with it and don’t give directions when leaving the highway. I don’t think you can fix this, but I would like to bring it to your attention.

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: It's not just you that notices. I recently spoke to someone from the CBR (Central Office for Driving Skills) who noticed the same thing. And personally I have the same experience.

The traffic rules and the law are clear about this and I have the impression that sufficient attention is also paid to it in driver training. But in the car today many drivers are busy with other things, which reduces the focus in the driving style. For example, a telephone conversation, even if it is hands-free, quickly leads to less concentration. Drivers also look at screens more often, for example to see the directions of the navigation system, or they listen carefully to music or a podcast.

Partly due to the lack of enforcement, little or no attention is paid to this dangerous development. I very rarely see a police car on the highway these days.

Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

