Tomorrow the pending match of day 1 will be played between the Panzas Verdes del León and the Zorros del Atlas. This match was postponed and will now be played on the Nou Camp pitch. The last time both teams faced each other was on December 12, when the Red and Blacks prevailed from the penalty mark and won the second title in their history.
Because it was the last match of the last contest, and after being scheduled as the first to play the Clausura 2022 Tournament, the FMF decided to give it an extra rest to both teams, so that in this way they would have an extra week of rest.
It should be noted that the two teams already debuted in this tournament, when on matchday 2 Atlas faced Atlético San Luis and won by the slightest difference; for their part, the emeralds tied 1-1 against Xolos de Tijuana.
The initial whistle will be tomorrow, Wednesday January 19, at the point of 9:00 p.m.. You can enjoy the game through the signal of FOX Sports and Claro Sports.
This is how the people of Guadalajara will once again face the team that they defeated just over a month ago to break the long drought of titles; while those from Bajío want to get rid of the thorn and account for those led by coach Diego Cocca.
