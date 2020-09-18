Orcas off the Crozet archipelago in the Indian Ocean. Illustrative photo. (MARCEL MOCHET / AFP)

What happens to the orcas between Gilbraltar and the Bay of Biscay? Since this summer, they have started attacking several sailboats along the Spanish and Portuguese coasts. The coast guards had to tow several pleasure boats after an SOS.

Otro vídeo del ataque de las orcas al Urki I # SeguridadNáutica pic.twitter.com/unWxcr894j – SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 14, 2020

The most impressive incident happened a week ago off La Coruña in Galicia. Captain of the boat Beautiful Dreamer explained that orcas had come and struck its hull fifteen times in a row, as if to break it. Other boaters, this summer, had to be towed by the coast guard since orcas had directly “bite” a part of their rudder or their keel, however in fiberglass. Some were even dragged for long minutes, and felt their boat lift before the killer whales left. The boats weren’t much bigger than the animals themselves which can be up to 30 feet. The sailors remained quite terrified after this muscular exchange, reliving the film Orca more … than Save Willy, and without the possibility of returning to port.

Velero Beautiful Dreamer con el timón dañado por acometida de orcas a 6 millas de Cabo Prior, solicita remolque. 3 tripulantes (FIN, GBR). Salvamar Betelgeuse lo remolca in A Coruña. Vigente radioaviso de que en caso de avistamiento no intentionen aproximarse y den amplio resguardo pic.twitter.com/o3Z4gMAKLO – SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) September 11, 2020

The biologists sailors who know these orcas of the Strait of Gilbratar very well are surprised. They even know them by name, Tino, Anna, Omega… and in total number around fifty. Males can live up to 50 years, and females 80, and have five young. They stay with their families all their life. In this season, they go up to the Bay of Biscay to look for tuna and normally do not come that easily near the boats. Scientists, like Christophe Guinet, doctor in oceanology at the CNRS, would like to understand whether it is the same group or individual.

For now, biologists are conducting the investigation by looking at the damage on the boats and collecting the most testimonials possible. But they know there are several things that are problematic for orcas, such as chemical pollution and lack of food. There is a competition with fishing led by men but since they have tackled pleasure sailboats, Christophe Guinet does not believe in a problem of this type. Above all, he sees a little brutal playing behavior there, like hunting training for the young, as he has informed him about the orcas of Crozet who train to run aground on the beaches to catch sea lions. He also points out that orcas are very cyclothymic: they can be very friendly one day and grumpy the next.

To these hypotheses is also added the question of noise. Orcas are in one of the noisiest sea areas in the world, with a third of commercial ships passing through. Other biologists, interviewed by The Guardian believes that with deconfinement and the resumption of traffic, the noise bothers them more than before. Last hypothesis: they missed men. These animals are very social and many tourists come to observe them in normal times. But the coast guards insist on the message to be sent to boaters: it is better to keep your distance.