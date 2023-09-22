Even though the princes of walesWilliam and Kate Middleton, often share glances of complicity and affection on some occasions during their public appearances, they never hold hands or show physical contact.

This situation has triggered doubts about the relationship of future kings of englandso the body language expert, Darren Stantonexplained to ‘The Sun‘that the loving couple is only following royal protocol, especially given Prince William’s position as next in line to the throne.

“Kate and William play a very important role in the royal family as Princes of Wales,” explains the expert.

Likewise, he assures that “as they are next in line to the throne and are preparing to become King and Queen themselves one day, they use and follow the traditional royal protocols of the late Elizabeth II. The moment when we could “To see them showing affection would be at a more discreet event, which could be at a charity event or at the premiere of a movie.”

Stanton also indicates that the firstborn of the king Charles III and Princess Diana of Wales always shows affection to her wife with “long looks into her eyes” or light touches on her back.

Of course, on several occasions the princes of Wales have made exceptions to this rule, such as the day when Kate Middleton was caught on camera caressing William of Wales’s butt at an important event, where they looked more in love than ever.

VIDEO. Why do Kate Middleton and Prince William never hold hands?

Another time in which the heirs to the British crown were seen showing affection in public was during the wedding of the Princess Eugenieas the Princess of Wales had her hand resting on Prince William’s upper thigh.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp