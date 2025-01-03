Gas or flatulence are natural processes. The problem is when they occur in a special awkward momentas it can be during the night. Intestinal inflammation can be something specific, related to a heavy dinner that is out of our routine, or it can be due to something that is wrong in our diet or lifestyle. We discover the seven most common reasons.

If the cause is not, therefore, a abnormal intake with excess fats, sugars and/or carbonated drinks that may cause a specific alteration, Expert voices identify other causes that can cause flatulence in the last moments of the day and when it is most advisable to go to medical consultation.

Gases are produced and manifested in the last phase of the digestive process, being “a sign of gastric motility, fiber intake and a healthy microbiome”as highlighted by Kathleen Moore, a dietitian at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. In other words, they are necessary and natural as long as the alteration does not lead to a disorder that alters our lives.

1. A copious dinner

When we have an important dinner in quantity, and even more so if we delay our usual schedule, the body will react because naturally does not secrete enough digestive enzymes for the different types of foods we can eat.

2. Due to stress

The balance of the intestinal microbiota and its relationship with stress is no longer, at this point, a novelty. Known as the second brain, the digestive system is the most connected to the nervous systemhence the influences between the two are inexorable.

3. Eating too quickly

Large, hurried bites introduce extra air into the stomach. 20M EP

Many times this is the scene: we have not been able to have a snack, we arrive home late and hunger makes us gobble down dinner, we don’t chew it and this wrong process introduces additional air to the stomach which will end up swelling it and causing flatulence that initially surprises us.

4. Changes in fiber consumption

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends ingest at least 25 grams of fiber daily. Whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds are the foods that contain the highest amount. But What happens if we go overboard with the amount of fiber? Or do we go from not ingesting it to ingesting too much? Here flatulence will also make an appearance

5. Not drinking enough water while eating

Here it can happen an imbalance between salty foodswhich are often too present in the diet, and a hydration defect. The body reacts by swelling the stomach.

6. Consume carbonated drinks or alcohol

Both types of drinks inflame the gastrointestinal tract.

7. Due to intolerances and/or allergies

If flatulence cannot be related to any of the above assumptions, it should not be ruled out that digestion difficulties are due to the body reacts to allergens. Lactose and gluten are among the best known, but the range is wide and must be diagnosed in a medical consultation before exposing yourself to that problematic food or drink again.

