Having more cystitis in summer is not something that only happens to this reader. There are studies that show that there are more infections in summer. Research has been done that proves that when the average temperature of the week is between 25 and 30 degrees, the incidence of infections increases by 20% compared to days when the average temperature is between 5 and 8 degrees. But in addition, not only does the incidence of infections increase, in summer the possibility of complications associated with these infections also increases.

And cystitis is an infection. It is a urinary infection, most often bacterial, that particularly affects the bladder. The anterior urinary tract is colonized by various bacteria and other microorganisms that are generally not harmful, but which, under certain circumstances, become pathogenic, colonize the urethra, ascend to the bladder and cause its inflammation, which generates the symptoms we know as cystitis.

Although anyone can suffer from it, it is more common in women. Most of these are healthy women, with a peak incidence between the ages of 18-39, which coincides with the greatest sexual activity. There is another peak incidence during perimenopause, which is the time when the body transitions to menopause, due to hormonal changes that affect vaginal pH.

Symptoms of cystitis include stinging, burning and/or pain when urinating. They also include increased frequency of urination, urinating many times more often, and a constant feeling of needing to urinate even when the bladder is empty. Sometimes blood may appear in the urine.

As for your question, why it happens more in summer, there are some proven factors and other aspects that are less proven, but we suspect that they may also be related or have an influence. The first is dehydration. In summer we sweat more and sometimes we drink less. This situation causes less urine to be produced and by having less urine, the bacteria become more concentrated, which facilitates their proliferation. In addition, this is combined with the fact that with less urine there is less mechanical drag of these microorganisms present in the bladder, so it is easier for them to cause an infection.

Another related factor that is much talked about could be spending too much time in a wet swimsuit. This humidity modifies the composition of the skin flora and the vaginal area, which causes an alteration in the pH. And uropathogenic bacteria proliferate more easily in this altered pH. It also has an influence that in summer people have more sexual relations. Penetrative relations have a mechanical effect: they introduce periurethral germs into the bladder, which causes an increase in urinary infections. Factors such as lack of lubrication, excessive friction or the presence of specific bacteria can increase the risk of developing so-called postcoital cystitis.

These causes that I have detailed so far have scientific evidence. There are other factors that are less proven, but I believe that they may also be involved. For example, in summer, public toilets are used more, which sometimes do not have adequate hygienic conditions. There is also more travel, so it is more likely to hold it in longer without urinating, and this is very important because when you hold in urine, infections increase. Also in summer, more alcohol and more caffeinated drinks are consumed, which causes more irritation in the bladder.

If someone has the symptoms I have described, they should consult their doctor. The health professional will prescribe the appropriate treatment, which is usually an antibiotic.

To avoid the appearance of cystitis, it is advisable to take hygienic and dietary measures such as increasing fluid intake and trying not to wear wet clothes. It is very important to clean the perianal area after defecation, in an anteroposterior direction (backwards), to avoid introducing fecal flora to the periurethral area, urinating after intercourse and avoiding constipation. It has been shown that the consumption of cranberries in different formulations: juice, natural cranberries, tablets, etc. prevents cystitis. Cranberries have a high content of flavonoids that make the pH of the urine more acidic, which makes it difficult for microorganisms to multiply and also have the ability to hinder bacterial adherence to the bladder wall.

In recent years, we have also had vaccines. In Spain, the so-called autovaccines are used. That is, personalized vaccines that are extracted from the microbial flora that is causing the urinary infection of each patient at that time. There are two types, some created with the microorganism from the infected urine of the patient herself and other vaccines with subcellular components. And other promising drugs are also being developed: inhibitors of bacterial adherence to the receptors of the urothelial cell, inhibitors of biofilm formation, stimulators of cyclic AMP inside the urothelial cells, etc., which, like vaccines, are used for recurrent cystitis.

Rachel Espílez She is a specialist in Urology at the Urooncology and Kidney Transplant Unit of the Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza, a researcher in the Emerging Research Group, GIIS071 of the Aragon Health Research Institute and a member of the Private Medicine Group, Urology Aragon.

Question sent via email by Paula García. Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro.

We respond is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the L’Oréal-Unesco programme’For Women in Science’ and by Bristol Myers Squibbwhich answers readers’ questions about science and technology. These questions are answered by female scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists). Send your questions to [email protected] or by X #weanswer.

The advice in this article is general in nature and does not replace medical advice. If you have any questions about your specific problem, please contact your health professional.

