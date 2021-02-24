Now it is a little more fashionable, but gray hair is always an alert: the years do not come alone and this begins to be noticed from head to toe. It is true that this sign of old age often appears earlier than imagined. And also that Stress can contribute to losing the original tone of the hair.

Nevertheless, Beyond fashions, there are other, more philosophical views. “We interpret gray hair as a symbol of wisdom, experience, leadership ability and there are studies that point out that gray-haired people are considered trustworthy people, ”says Christopher Deppmann, a researcher at the University of Virginia.

So it’s time to know why gray hair occurs: what are they, what are the causes and how to combat them.

Gray hair, like baldness, has a cause in stress.

What is gray

Grayness identifies the loss of hair pigment and the consequent appearance of gray hair. Hair color, as well as skin or iris, It is the product of melanin, a substance produced by cells called melanocytes.

Over time, various metabolic wastes accumulate and damage melanocytes. This translates into less melanin production, as explained by Dr. David Saceda Corralo, a dermatologist at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, in Spain, in an article on the site TheConversation.

While poliosis (gray hair in certain areas) is usually hereditary, a diet deficient in certain nutrients, some diseases (hypothyroidism, vitiligo or pernicious anemia), smoking, lack of hygiene and even abuse of hair dryers and straighteners, dyes and other chemical products help the development of gray hair.

So who doesn’t? George Clooney, a gray-haired man with maximum wave.

Even, many times we hear that some stressful situations “bring out green gray hair.” Green gray hair is only achieved with dyeing, but according to recent research, stress would be directly related to the appearance of gray hair (white).

The researcher in regenerative biology Ya-Chieh Hsu, from Harvard University, published a study with mice in the scientific journal Nature that would support this hypothesis.

In the experiment, when the sympathetic nervous system (responsible for the “fight or flight” reactions, typical of stress) was overexcited, the melanin stem cells were damaged and white hairs appeared in the animals.

Treatments for gray hair

Trend. Show off gray hair with style, whatever the age in which they arrive.

Oxidative stress, adds Saceda Corralo, is synonymous with aging and that is why gray hair cannot be avoided. Instead, the specialist provides some tips to slow your progress.

Simple proposals how to opt for a diet rich in antioxidants (fruits and vegetables) and low fat; exercising regularly; not smoking and drinking less alcohol and, above all, avoiding stress would be helpful. Of course it is not said.

In 2016, scientists stated, in The FASEB Journal, that excess hydrogen peroxide impairs melanin production. They also assured that an enzyme called catalase breaks down hydrogen peroxide and could be effective in fighting gray hair. Catalase is found in some fruits and vegetables.

French writer Sophie Fontanel showing off her natural gray hair.

A year later, the journal JAMA Dermatology published that during lung cancer treatment with the drugs nivolumab and pembrolizumab, 27% of the patients regained their hair color.

However, this was a side effect of the anticancer treatment and cannot be considered as a solution for gray hair. Then, It only remains to revere them, adopt them as a new look or simply cover them with dye.