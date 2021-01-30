Generalizing about whether girls mature before boys is a controversial and debatable issue, despite the fact that we have always heard this statement in our environment, be it from our grandmothers, mothers or teachers at school. And of course it is for something. It is true that the behavior of girls from 10 years of age, in some circumstances, seems to be more up to par, such as being more responsible in some way on an emotional level. But what is this due to? Beyond gender stereotypes about differences in the structure of the brain, based on differentiators such as “boy” or “girl”, which is a somewhat thorny path, the truth is that the scientific community has reviewed this issue exclusively scientist from an investigation.

World Health Organization (WHO) defines adolescence as the period of human growth and development that occurs after childhood and before adulthood, between 10 and 19 years of age, and it is precisely at this stage, when there is a greater and continuous brain change. As the study, published in the National Institutes of Health (NCBI), both men and women, when we are born, we have approximately the same number of brain fibers. These fibers create a network that helps us learn and develop. In the trials, they scanned the brains of 121 people ages 4 to 40 using MRI scans, and found that some brain fibers that linked remote regions of the brain tended to remain stable, while other shorter connections were removed. What does this mean?

The report gives an example of having a face-to-face conversation with someone instead of yelling at them in the same noisy and crowded room. So instead of potentially missing the message in the noisy room, with the face to face, the message is received perfect, because it is more direct. This translated into the language of the brain, means that when the number of fibers is simplified, they transmit more focused information directly to the region of the brain that they need to target; a complex process of brain reorganization that appeared to occur earlier in girls’ brains than boys.

The effect of the brain called Plug and Shoot

It should be noted that, in the research, they suggest that it does not matter so much if we are male, female, or intersex, since during childhood our brain goes through a major restructuring. Connections in the brain that are not used on a regular basis tend to shrink and evaporate due to lack of use, while neural networks that are used frequently feed off and survive. And this is known as “plug and shoot”, that is, the so-called survival of the most used neural networks.

In the words of study co-author, scientist Sol Lim, “This selective pruning process, which occurs earlier in the female brain, which is called preferential shedding, preserves the central properties of the brain network that are crucial for the processing of information and cognitive development, ”he says. Thus, and given these brain processes, scientists came to the conclusion that the brain of women matures earlier in certain emotional areas during childhood and adolescence.

How different is the brains of men and women?

Researchers further believe that women’s brains tend to have more connections in the two hemispheres of the brain, and that, given the above reorganization, it causes their brain to reorganize itself more efficiently and thus achieve a more mature state to process the environment.

In the end, how different is the brain of men and women? Well, perhaps, maturity is also found in the brain of the viewer, who listens and emits messages, among many other factors obviously. Because there may be no explanation why boys find burping or other acts funny, and girls don’t. In any case, science points to a difference in the way our brain develops. And who can argue with that?

