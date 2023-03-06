Every year more than 50 million Germans go on vacation. Pleasure in traveling ranges from resting and enjoying the sun to telling friends about adventures and challenges and posting pictures on social media. Martin Lohmann knows exactly what motivated him when he planned his winter vacation in the Austrian valley of Kleinwalsertal. “There were several reasons,” he told DW. “I needed a change of scenery to escape the gray winter in northern Germany, get some fresh air in natural surroundings and spend time with my wife and children.”

Lohmann is one of more than 50 million Germans (out of a population of 83 million) who travel on holiday each year. He is also an expert on what motivates Germans to travel. Trained in psychology, he was director of the Northern European Tourism Research Institute (NIT) and also helped conduct an annual survey by the Travel and Vacation Research Association of Germans’ travel behavior since 1970.

Beach and sun motivate

The survey examines why Germans love to travel so much. The most common reasons given by participants include “getting away from it all”, “having fun, having fun”, “sun, heat, good weather”, “recharging batteries” and “spending time together”.

On the other hand, reasons such as “experiencing a new environment”, “being on the road”, “visiting other countries”, “doing something related to culture and education” or even “playing sports” are in the background on the list.

To be blunt, the vast majority of Germans just want to lie on the beach and relax. According to Lohmann, this has been the main motivation for Germans to travel over the last 50 years. “Egocentric motives predominate,” he says. “People are primarily concerned with changing their situation.”

Christina Miro, psychologist, travel therapist and passionate traveler, agrees with the results – although staying at the beach is not her favorite vacation option. “Personally, I’m drawn to the outdoors and the unknown,” she says.

She is particularly interested in culture, language and learning about the way of life of the local people in her chosen destination. “I find it exciting to learn more about other countries,” she points out.

For the vast majority of people, however, vacations are essentially a way to leave the familiar surroundings and distance themselves – both physically and mentally – from everyday life. Of course, this isn’t always easy to do when we’re stuck in our daily routine or at home, points out Miro. “After a stressful period at work, we want to rest and relax on vacation. And vacations are primarily associated with heat, sun, beach and sea, ”he says.

Travel despite crises

As in previous periods of crisis, the coronavirus pandemic has not had a lasting effect on Germans’ travel pause. Just as terrorist attacks or environmental catastrophes only briefly slowed the tourism industry, the sector quickly bounced back once COVID-19 related travel restrictions were lifted.

In many places, last year’s tourism numbers were about the same as 2019, and Christina Miro is not surprised. “During the pandemic, we lacked positive experiences,” she says. The need for leisure activities, social contact and variety could also be satisfied only to a limited extent, and the desire to leave the familiar environment and travel remained unsatisfied. “We are making up for that now,” she adds.

Regardless of the reasons, traveling has a significant effect on the body and mind. “The fact that so many people travel repeatedly must have something to do with the fact that it’s good for them,” points out Lohmann.

Vacations produce feelings of relaxation that can last long after the trip is over. The relaxing effect usually wears off three to four weeks after returning, says Lohmann.

The health effects, however, are more lasting, he adds. A spa vacation, for example, can greatly improve health, he says. But there are other positive elements that can last a lifetime, such as the knowledge you gain from experiencing a new culture. “This knowledge stays with you forever”, emphasizes the travel specialist.

The pleasure of likes

Social recognition is another positive effect of taking a trip. People like to hear the admiration of friends, family and colleagues when they tell about their adventures, points out Lohmann.

“’What, you climbed that mountain?!’ People like the effect, even if it’s not the reason for the trip”, explains Lohmann.

Not to mention, watching the flow of likes and comments when posting a photo to Instagram and Facebook provides a form of instant gratification that is now associated with travel.

Traveling can also have a positive impact on self-confidence, especially if you face a challenge while on vacation, such as practicing a foreign language or doing a difficult physical activity.

Lohmann experienced the latter on his vacation in Kleinwalsertal. “We did a pretty challenging snowshoe hike there,” he says. “It was a wonderful feeling afterwards to be able to say ‘Great! I made it'”.