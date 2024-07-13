The grand final of the 2024 Copa América is getting closer and closer and the excitement of Colombians increases as the day approaches. Even President Gustavo Petro declared a civic day whether the team wins or loses.

Under this scheme, sports fans have been observing more closely the trends among players, highlighting the act of cutting football socks from the back.

Under this curious act, many wonder if that cut is directly related to some kind of health prevention or if, On the contrary, it is a fashion that has gained strength in recent times.

To answer this question, experts gave their professional opinion on the existence of this practice. However, opinions are divided.

It is a fashion trend

As stated by José Luis San Martín, the physical trainer of Real Madrid, the trend is nothing more than a question of fashion. According to the expert, the act is not related to injury prevention.

“There is no such thing as prevention for muscle injuries. Training is done to prolong their appearance as long as possible, because sooner or later they appear in the player. Football is the most demanding sport in the world at the muscular and joint level, because it is an acyclic sport, that is, the movements are not repeated,” explained the specialist.

In addition, several doctors stated that having a torn stocking is an aspect that contributes to the risk of having chafing and skin injuries, allowing the entry of bacteria and pathogens that can cause infections.

It is a measure in prevention and health care

However, contrary to the above statements, renowned sports physiotherapists strongly support this practice, stating that those players with twins powerful ones can release tension in the legs by breaking the stockings in this way.

Below, we will tell you about the benefits that this practice can have, supporting the idea that it is a healthy trend for soccer players.

Circulation: This act can improve internal blood transport, improving muscle recovery. It can also reduce fatigue during the match.

This act can improve internal blood transport, improving muscle recovery. It can also reduce fatigue during the match. Comfort: Cutting holes in the socks creates a feeling of freedom for the player.

Cutting holes in the socks creates a feeling of freedom for the player. Pressure reduction: Making a cut in the back of your tights can reduce the tension built up in your calves, greatly reducing the risk of injury or cramping of your leg muscles.

However, specialists have not reached an agreement among themselves. Fortunately, the truth is not absolute. Remember that before adopting any type of trend that affects your health, consult a specialist for a proper evaluation.

