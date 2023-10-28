The used goods market has grown significantly after high inflation rates hit the world, in addition to the consequences of the war in Ukraine on the global economy.

According to estimates by online resale platform ThredUp, the global used clothing market is expected to nearly double by 2027.

The market is expected to reach $350 billion within four years, as companies adapt more circular business models and consumers become more environmentally conscious.

As for the used clothing market, it is likely to grow three times globally on average.

It is noteworthy that used goods witnessed strong growth last year, by 28 percent, to reach $177 billion. By 2024, it is expected that 10 percent of the global clothing market will consist of used clothing. It is also expected that this market in the United States will reach $70 billion by 2027.

The markets in many Arab countries were not far from those developments witnessed by the “second-hand markets”, and for the same reasons related to inflationary pressures and their dire effects.

The International Monetary Fund had maintained its expectations of an improvement in economic activity in the region over the next year, with growth reaching 3.4 percent, unchanged from its previous estimate in April, but it indicated that growth levels would remain below their historical average before the pandemic in the medium term.

Motives for buying from the used market

In this context, the Jordanian economic analyst, Hossam Ayesh, stated in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the used clothing market is of course thriving and has become a global market that is expanding and increasing in activity, noting that estimates indicate that the global used clothing market has now ranged between 10 To 15 percent of clothing sales in general.

He identified a number of basic factors that prompted many to buy from the used market, especially with the approaching winter, and highlighted those factors:

The winter season represents a golden opportunity to search for and purchase goods, especially suitable winter clothes that contribute to and improve the efficiency of obtaining warmth and heat, especially since a large portion of used clothes comes from foreign countries, such as the United States of America and Europe, which are characterized by the fact that their winter clothes are manufactured to withstand the worst conditions. Climate change and low temperatures, so heading towards the used goods and clothing market in the winter provides some with opportunities to obtain clothes that are suitable in terms of appearance and fashion, as well as facing the lowest temperatures expected in the winter.

There is a large discrepancy in the prices of used and new winter clothes, which may reach 80 percent of the price in the traditional market, and therefore it is worthwhile at the level of spending on winter economics to pay attention to the fact that spending on used clothes will save more costs that can be paid as a price for obtaining clothes. New winter.

There is a general feeling that what is displayed in terms of used clothes, some of which may not be used and have been used by others, but they are sold in this market because they have some manufacturing defect, so instead of destroying them, they are exported to other countries that do not care much about fashion when it comes to winter clothes or anything related to defects. Manufacturing (in what is known as bale markets).

There is a large industry for used clothes and there is marketing for it through social media and the Internet, which facilitates access to it and also reduces the costs of spending and transportation to and from stores.

The second-hand market is full of sizes that suit different sizes and sizes for both genders and all age groups, and it is not limited only to clothes, but it includes shoes and accessories needed for the winter.

The Jordanian economic analyst stressed that economic growth rates are no longer able to generate income rates for families and individuals that are commensurate with inflation rates and their rise and the increase in costs for people, as the used goods market is considered a source of attraction for middle- and low-income people, and this does not mean that those with high incomes and the rich class do not They go to this market looking for an opportunity to buy needs that may be of high quality from famous international brands, but they are sold as used goods.

“User” and environmental preservation

He noted that there is another consideration that led to the growth of the used market, which is related to preserving the environment, explaining that the boom in used goods trade and what is required in the winter season, especially clothing, involves a kind of reduction in the production of new goods, which reduces carbon emissions and therefore is one of the forms of climate change and reducing of carbon emissions, stressing that this recycling of consumption and use has positive environmental impacts.

In this context, it is noteworthy that the aforementioned ThredUp report placed environmental reasons among the most prominent reasons driving the growth of the used market, and explained how buying used clothes reduces the environmental impact of buying fashion, and that wearing used clothes instead of new clothes reduces carbon emissions. At a rate of 25 percent, especially since resale also has the ability to reduce the production of new clothes. Many young people have been leaning toward this trend recently.

Covering needs at the lowest cost

For his part, Professor of Economics, Dr. Ali Al-Idrissi, confirmed in exclusive statements to “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the economic crisis that societies are experiencing has greatly affected the prices of new goods. This prompted many citizens to turn to buying used goods in an attempt to meet their needs at the same time at a lower cost.

He attributed the trend of many towards buying used goods to the large increases in prices, especially in light of the shortage in supply as a result of the shortage of production requirements, in addition to the successive increases in the price of the dollar against the local currency, especially since reliance is usually on importing these goods from abroad in exchange for hard currency, pointing out that For example, the value of the dollar reached up to 45 pounds on the black market, while for futures contracts its price exceeded 45 pounds, which affected commodity prices.

Professor of Economics, Dr. Ali Al-Idrissi, expressed his regret at the spread of the parallel market, especially the markets for selling electrical appliances. Some merchants are storing appliances and exploiting the crisis by raising prices, which requires a greater effort from the responsible authorities in the state to control the market, stressing that using monopolistic practices and offering exaggerated prices There is a large variation in prices from one merchant to another.

Second-hand markets also flourish, especially with regard to clothing, and with the advent of winter, especially with the rise in prices of winter clothing. According to Al-Idrisi,:

Citizens usually resort to buying cheaper goods, especially basic goods, with the aim of covering their needs at the lowest cost, whether through used goods, second-hand goods, or wholesale stores.

Price differences are usually large between the two markets… With increasing inflationary pressures, social classes have become pressured, especially the middle social class, which is suffering in the current period.

When countries implement programs to protect social classes, they are allocated to the poor and low-income classes, while the middle classes are not given any kind of social support and protection, and thus they are put under pressure as a result of high inflation rates and low purchasing power, so they resort to arranging their priorities and working to buy used goods. .

The International Monetary Fund said, in October, that despite the decline in inflation, it remains high in a number of countries, such as Egypt and Sudan, as the Fund’s expectations indicate that average inflation will reach its peak, recording 17.5 percent, a rate that partly reflects the rise in inflation in a small number of economies, as It is only 13.4 percent if Egypt and Sudan are excluded.

An unprecedented inflationary wave

Meanwhile, the Moroccan economist, Mohamed Jadri, explained in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the world is experiencing an unprecedented inflationary wave that has greatly affected the purchasing power of citizens, especially among those with limited income and the middle class, noting that the prices of goods, including… Including winter clothing, it has become inaccessible to broad segments of society.

He said that inflation rates have reached record levels without an increase in wages for a group of professions, and without tax amendments regarding income taxes for a group of families in many countries, pointing out that societal groups have found themselves facing a state of unprecedented high prices in a large group of important commodities. .

He pointed out that there is a significant decline in the acquisition of basic goods, and the matter has reached the point that families with limited income and the middle class have begun to resort to the market for consuming used clothes because their price is affordable compared to the prices of new ones, saying that all of these things are normal, especially since we are approaching the winter season in Citizens’ purchasing capabilities have been greatly affected.