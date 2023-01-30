Real Madrid played yesterday and FC Barcelona is more of a leader than ever. Xavi Hernández’s men already take five points from the meringues, who today see the goal of winning La Liga further than ever. Carlo Ancelotti’s men could not beat Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad yesterday, which is becoming more recognizable every day. One of the best teams in Spain. Firm candidate to win the Europa League.
In case you already missed Barça or Real Madrid, this week both teams will enjoy a weekly duel. Barça will face Real Betis on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m., while Real Madrid will face Valencia on Thursday at the same time.
The team from the capital will play at home, while Barcelona will have to travel to Seville to compete in one of the most difficult stadiums in the championship.
But…Why is it that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid play during the week, while the rest of the La Liga teams do it again at the weekend?
The reason is that Barcelona and Madrid, and therefore Real Betis and Valencia, played the Spanish Super Cup two weeks ago, so that weekend the four teams had to suspend their light commitments to be able to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia. .
Whatever happens on this week-to-week recovery day, Barça will be able to boast of holding the title of winter leader. Of the last 13 times that the Catalans have achieved this honorary award, in 10 of them they ended up winning La Liga.
