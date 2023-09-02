An F1 driver wears twelve helmets or more per season, says Red Bull Racing. According to the race team, the exact number depends on how often the driver – or the marketing team behind the driver – considers it necessary to have a special design fitted. To complete the design, there must also be a matching color in sight. Unless racing in the dark or in the rain. Then you often see the driver’s eyes through a transparent visor. Why do they even use that visor?

We put that question to Verstappen’s helmet supplier, Schubert. A spokesperson for the helmet manufacturer explains this to TopGear Netherlands. He says that drivers normally drive with a tinted visor. “You can compare it to sunglasses: there are also different types of shades available and in the end we choose the option that allows the drivers to see the most.”

Why drivers choose a transparent visor

Like you, drivers don’t keep those sunglasses on when it’s dark or when it’s raining (unless the sunglasses serve a function other than blocking the sun). Schuberth: ‘The reason why drivers use a clear visor in the rain at night races is the darkness. When there is no sun, the drivers do not need a tinted visor, especially in the rain. When she is racing in the evening [het licht op] the track quite bright, but not the area next to it.’

You would say that drivers only look ahead, occasionally peering into the mirrors and to the side to see the intersection of the corner. Schuberth explains that drivers should also look in places where the light is less bright. This is because drivers try to look as far away as possible. In the video below you can see where Nico Hülkenberg looks while driving. What is striking is that halfway through the corner he is already looking at the next part of the track. There it can be darker in evening races.

Which color visor does Max Verstappen prefer to drive with?

The helmet supplier says Verstappen has two different visors: “Max’s preferences are that the visors are slightly tinted with a red coating for dry conditions, a clear visor with a little bit of red coating for variable conditions for when you don’t know if it’s going to rain or not (he also uses these in night races) and clear visors in the rain.’

What does an F1 driver look at while driving?