The prime minister of Hungary, the ultra-nationalist Viktor Orban, criticized the sanctions of the European Union (EU) to Russia and stressed that there is a need for dialogue to lower the tension between Moscow and Kiev.

“We consider that the policies of Brussels with respect to Russia are wrong and the sanctions are a dead end”Orbán stated in his traditional “Assessment of the Year” speech, which coincided with the official start of the electoral campaign for the legislative elections on April 3.

According to Orbán, Vladmimir Putin’s best ally in the EU, in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the channels of dialogue must be kept open to find a peaceful solution. For them, he was willing to contribute with a “Hungarian model”, recalling that his country is a member of NATO and the EU, but maintains good relations with Moscow.

Orbán traveled to Russia to meet Putin in early February, a visit he described as “a mission of peace.” Likewise, and following Orban’s line, Viktor Tatarintsev, Russian Ambassador to Sweden confirmed it to the newspaper Aftonbladet in an interview published Saturday night on his website.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary and Russia's ally in the EU. Photo: Szilard Koszticsaks. EFE – Archive THE TIME

The new sanctions are not positive but they are not as bad as Westerners want them to seem

Russia “give a shit” about possible sanctions from Western countries in case it invades Ukraine, the Russian ambassador told a local newspaper. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a shit about all your sanctions,” he added.

“We have already had so many sanctions and, in some way, they have had a positive effect on our economy and agriculture,” said the veteran diplomat, who speaks perfect Swedish and has been posted to the Scandinavian country four times.

“We are more self-sufficient and we have been able to increase our exports. We don’t have any Italian or Swiss cheeses, but we have learned how to make good Russian cheeses using Italian and Swiss recipes,” he said.

Tatarintsev accused them of not understanding the Russian mentality. “The more the West puts pressure on Russia, the stronger the Russian response will be”, he insisted. These statements come at a time when Western countries fear that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine, on whose borders it has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers.

Johnson’s diplomatic mission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold new talks this week with other world leaders to try to get Russia to “steer back from the brink” of a war with Ukraine at a “critical” moment in the crisis, a British spokeswoman said today. Downing Street.

Johnson will travel to parts of Europe not disclosed by the Government towards the end of the week to continue diplomatic efforts despite the fact that the Executive believes that all the information available to it indicates that Moscow could be planning an invasion “at any moment”.

According to local media, Johnson receives information from secret service officials on a daily basis, while working with other global allies to provide more defensive and economic support to Kiev.

“The crisis on the border with Ukraine has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests that Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia,” the spokeswoman for Russia said. Downing Street in a statement.

The British Executive has not specified with which leaders Johnson will talk this week. The diplomatic attempts of this country to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine come at a delicate moment for Johnson in the United Kingdom, in the face of criticism of his Government for the scandal of parties held by government members in public offices and in Downing Street in the lockdowns.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace is also due to travel to Brussels this week to meet with colleagues and discuss his response to the crisis.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

