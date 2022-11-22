‘Opposite our house is being built and it strikes me that all trucks that bring and pick up stuff keep the (diesel) engine running continuously’, says reader Cees Sloof in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘Even though there’s no reason for that. It happens, for example, when unloading sewage pipes or loading a lorry with sand by an excavator.’
#drivers #trucks #idle #unnecessarily
Centeno wants the ECB to send a clear message about more moderate interest rate hikes – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Mario Centeno, member of the ECB By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip LISBON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is...
Leave a Reply