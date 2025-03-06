Why do dogs blink? A study gives clues about its nonverbal communication

Dogs, as is the case in the case of humans, tend to blink more in response to other dogs that do the same, according to the findings of a study Posted in the magazine Royal Society Open Sciencewhich points out that it is not only a physiological gesture, but also responds “a possible social function.” Another way of communicating with their peers, the authors of the investigation argue.

To reach that conclusion, the behavioral and physiological responses of 54 domestic dogs, which were shown videos of other dogs making flashes. They expected their reaction to be the same that had been observed in primates and even humans, which replicate this gesture as “a way of establishing links.” And so it was.

“Based on existing literature, we propose the hypothesis that dogs would show a greater flickering rate when they were exposed to flicker than to another facial expression (lick their nose) and a fixed and attentive face (control),” says researchers at the University of Parma.

The results showed that dogs blinked more during the flickering video compared to the video of the nose. However, they believe that That increase indicates communication and response between dogs: “The results suggest a phenomenon of mimicry and implies a possible role of flickering in communication.”

Flashing involuntarily

As they suspected, it was not appreciated that the dogs blink more on purpose, as well as humans in these types of encounters between congeners, but that it is a involuntary gesture.

In addition, cardiac analysis showed variable values ​​of the frequency increased during video sessions regardless of the projected facial signal type, suggesting that dogs did not perceive these stimuli as “stressful.”

The authors believe that current results open the door to future research On the synchronization of flickering, since this aspect was not directly addressed, as well as the study of the effects of flickering and licking the nose “in the modulation of intra -specific social interactions.”