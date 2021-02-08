At a time when series offerings are multiplying on platforms and new productions rarely last more than two seasons, with few exceptions, in Spain ‘Tell me’ has released its twenty-first batch of chapters and ‘The one that looms’, the last episodes of the twelfth and already preparing the next ones. They are a rare sight in a panorama full of miniseries, of projects conceived for specific ‘targets’, of changes in the generalist networks about the way they approach their fiction. Both have survived fads and trend changes. And even to their own chains, where other titles have not suffered the same fate. What makes these proposals different so that they continue to work so well with the audience?

‘La que se avecina’ has managed to lead the podium of the most viewed series on platforms in Spain, according to a study published by the GECA consulting firm, based on a survey of a total of 1,000 individuals, over 18 years of age, with access to the main video on demand platforms that exist in the country. It has ousted another Spanish production, ‘La casa de papel’, which until now occupied the first place, and stands above titles such as ‘Gambit de dama’ or ‘The Mandalorian’. This is a study carried out with a small number of users but it has great value, because it is one of the few that externally audit platforms, which are usually quite opaque with respect to their audiences. They are the ones who normally provide their data, based on their own criteria and without revealing total figures.

The brothers series gentleman has been one of Telecinco’s flagships in recent years, providing the station with notable records. Faced with new consumer habits and in order to get better returns from its products, Mediaset has reached an agreement with Prime Video to preview its series previously on the platform and then grant them a second life on its main channel. It is a common practice among generalist channels. Antena 3 does it on Atresplayer with all its bets and TVE began to flirt with the idea with ‘Inés del alma mía’ (which could be seen before on Prime Video).

The first eight chapters of season 12 of ‘La que se avecina’, therefore, first reached the Amazon platform (successfully) and then premiered on Telecinco against one of the big bets of Antena 3, the ‘Mask Singer’ contest. Neighbors did not get as broad support as on other occasions. They began by gathering 1.8 million spectators and then they were leaving a few hundred on the road. Even so, the figure is more than estimable in a time when open fiction no longer achieves the extraordinary data of yesteryear. In addition to that number you must add the delayed results and those of the repetitions in other Mediaset channels. All this should be considered when talking about success or failure. The remaining episodes of this batch came to Prime Video in early 2021 and there are wrongs for a while, since production is already renewed to shoot more deliveries.

‘Tell me’, above 1.8 million



The data of ‘Cuéntame’ are not what they were either. There was a time when the Alcántara family obtained a screen share difficult to overcome for their rivals. But time passes and the popular characters do not retain as they did then. Despite everything, it remains above 1.8 million viewers and is the most watched Spanish open series of the season. And this result is achieved by competing with one of the sensations of the year, the third edition of ‘The island of temptations’. These circumstances make this work an exception in the current market, as worthy as that of ‘La que se avecina’.

After all, the audience figures for both are controlled by an external agent, Kantar Media, to which only free-to-air televisions are subjected. Neither Netflix, nor HBO, nor Movistar, nor Prime Video allow a similar study, so no one knows exactly the number of viewers of other supposedly successful products such as ‘Patria’, ‘Anti-riot’ or ‘Elite’. All of these generate a lot of social conversation (almost always promoted by the platforms themselves) but they do not have as evident support as that of the cases described above.

A still from ‘Tell me how it happened’.

What does ‘La que se avecina’ and ‘Cuéntame’ have in common? That both speak of realities similar to those that happen around us and that allow the viewer to identify with them at some point. Each one from very different genres, Telecinco’s from satire and grotesque, and TVE’s from nostalgia. The two have touched on topics like unemployment, corruption or heartbreak from worldly points of view and start from perfectly recognizable patterns. The two seek anchors in reality, although they later translate them into their own codes, that of comedy and that of drama.

There is one more factor that unites these titles, his eagerness to constantly research and reinvent himself: ‘La que se avecina’ will face its new season from a completely different location, while ‘Cuéntame’ has broken its own rules this year and is narrating the present (with the pandemic as the protagonist) as well as essential events from our past. These risks bring rewards. Years pass and Antonio and Merche Alcántara, Antonio Recio or Enrique Pastor continue to dazzle the audience, possibly because we all recognize through them people who are part of our day to day. That truth, that particular way of portraying our society, is what gives oxygen to both series.